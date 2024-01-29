National Unity Day: A Beacon of Unity and Female Empowerment in South Sudan

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the National Ministry of Youths and Sports, the United Nations, and other partners have officially launched the eighth edition of the National Unity Day (NUD) in Juba. The NUD is a sports for peace tournament aimed at uniting and empowering youth, with this year's edition featuring a significant participation of girls, accounting for 80 to 90 percent of the athletes.

A Platform for Female Athletes

These young female athletes will be competing in women's football, volleyball, and athletics. Edward Setimo, Director General for Sports, highlighted the event's past success in fostering talent for the national youth football teams and expressed hope that it could lead to the formation of a girls' team for international competitions.

Last Edition Financed by JICA

Despite this being the last edition financed by JICA, Setimo assured that the South Sudanese government, along with other partners, will continue to support the annual event. JICA's representative, Tanaka Hiroyuki, reflected on the technical cooperation since 2016 and the role of sports in peace-building.

The Unifying Power of Sports

Tomoko Watanabe, from the Japanese Embassy, emphasized the success of the NUD in promoting peace and unity since 2016, and its potential to become a self-sustaining event in South Sudan. Dr. Joseph Geng Akec, Minister of Youth and Sports, confirmed the government's commitment to prioritize sports due to its unifying power and potential to nurture young talent.