National Links Trust: Pioneering Diversity in Golf

In a bid to transform the racial dynamics within the world of golf, the National Links Trust is fostering diversity by reaching out to the youth of color in Washington, D.C. Traditionally, golf has been a playground for white men, but the Trust is working diligently to change the narrative. This initiative gains significance amidst the city's rising crime rate, particularly among teenagers and young adults, a fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and grave socioeconomic disparities.
The Jack Vardaman Workforce Development Program
The Trust, a nonprofit organization, has rolled out the Jack Vardaman Workforce Development Program, an internship designed to offer practical skills, job training, income, and scholarships to young people. Participants are exposed to various facets of the sports business, gaining hands-on experience at the Langston Golf Course. The program's expertise spans across the golf industry, encapsulating course operation, merchandising, and agronomy. Even as the program remains inclusive, it pays special attention to youths from underrepresented areas such as wards 7 and 8.
Impact Stories: Divine King
The program's transformative potential is best exemplified by Divine King, an 18-year-old from Ward 8. King's introduction to golf was through the Special Olympics in middle school. His subsequent involvement in the program has not only honed his professional skills but also catalyzed his personal growth. The program has been instrumental in his acceptance to Howard University, and his mother lauds its influence on his confidence and drive.
Restoration of Historic Golf Courses
The National Links Trust has undertaken the restoration of historically significant golf courses that were once neglected and underfunded. Among these is the Langston Golf Course, a public course that served as a bastion for Black golfers during segregation. The Trust aims to restore these courses to their former glory while creating a safe and inclusive environment for the youth of Washington, D.C.