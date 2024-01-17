Nathan Fraser: The Rising Star of Wolverhampton Wanderers

In a recent match that nearly saw Wolverhampton Wanderers miss out on a historic Black Country derby, 18-year-old striker Nathan Fraser emerged as the game-changer. Fraser, a Wolverhampton-born academy graduate, scored a crucial goal to level the game at 2-2 against Brentford, proving to be a pivotal figure. Despite having missed another chance, his team eventually triumphed with a penalty by Matheus Cunha in extra-time.

Fraser's Mixed Feelings

Following the game, Fraser expressed mixed feelings of joy for his equalizing goal and regret for not scoring the second. He had been away due to injury and was uncertain about his playing time. Now, with two goals and one assist in three senior appearances this season, Fraser's performance has put him in the spotlight.

From Villa to Wolves

Fraser, who joined Wolves at the tender age of seven, was an Aston Villa supporter during his youth. However, his commitment has entirely shifted to Wolves since joining the academy. With local ties to the area, Fraser's passion for his team and improving his game is evident, whether he remains with Wolves or goes on loan.

Transfer Possibilities

Fraser's recent performances have attracted the attention of several Football League clubs, hinting at a potential loan move in the second half of the season. This could impact his participation in the upcoming Black Country derby. While his immediate future with Wolves is uncertain, Fraser's determination to improve and contribute to his team is steadfast.