en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Nathan Ake Highlights the Uncompromising Drive Behind Manchester City’s Success

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
Nathan Ake Highlights the Uncompromising Drive Behind Manchester City’s Success

Manchester City’s defender, Nathan Ake, has shed light on the uncompromising managerial style of Pep Guardiola, revealing a relentless pursuit of excellence that fuels the team’s success. In an exclusive interview, Ake provides an insider’s perspective into the high-performance culture at Manchester City, a team that has made history by winning the Treble, an achievement encompassing the Premier League title, the European Cup, and the FA Cup.

Guardiola’s Unyielding Drive for Excellence

Ake, who plays a critical role in Manchester City’s defense, revealed that Guardiola’s public admonishments are mild compared to the exacting critiques he dishes out privately. The Spanish coach, known for his dedication to the game and meticulous attention to detail, pushes his players to their absolute limits. It’s this relentless drive for perfection that has helped the club maintain its high standards and continue to perform at the top level, even after a grueling 60-game season.

Combating Complacency: The Guardiola Way

Despite Manchester City’s historic Treble win, Guardiola does not permit any signs of complacency among his players. His demanding approach keeps the team focused and committed to achieving even greater heights. As Ake explained, the coach’s high expectations and tireless pursuit of excellence prevent players from resting on their laurels. Instead, they are continually motivated to improve, evolve, and strive for success.

A Culture of Discipline and Motivation

Ake’s insights into Guardiola’s methods provide a rare glimpse into the disciplined culture that exists at Manchester City. This culture, characterized by a relentless drive for success and an unwavering commitment to excellence, has proven instrumental in the club’s continued accomplishments in both English and European football. Guardiola’s demanding and uncompromising approach, therefore, seems to be a significant factor in Manchester City’s sustained success.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
4 mins ago
Malawi Sport Awards 2023: K120 Million Needed for Successful Execution
In a recent announcement, the Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) has revealed its financial blueprint for the upcoming 2023 Malawi Sport Awards. The council has stated the need for a budget of approximately K120 million to successfully host this national-level sporting event. Scheduled for February 16th, 2024, the grand ceremony will take place at
Malawi Sport Awards 2023: K120 Million Needed for Successful Execution
82nd Daytona 200: A Spectacle of Speed and Skill
16 mins ago
82nd Daytona 200: A Spectacle of Speed and Skill
Club 88: The Legacy of the Dallas Cowboys' Number 88 Jersey
16 mins ago
Club 88: The Legacy of the Dallas Cowboys' Number 88 Jersey
Noel Lynch: Steering Barbados to Prosperity via 2024 ICC T20 Men's World Cup
8 mins ago
Noel Lynch: Steering Barbados to Prosperity via 2024 ICC T20 Men's World Cup
Silver Strikers' Head Coach Demands Massive Compensation: A Legal Battle Looms
9 mins ago
Silver Strikers' Head Coach Demands Massive Compensation: A Legal Battle Looms
Melbourne Park Precinct: On the Brink of a Significant Expansion
13 mins ago
Melbourne Park Precinct: On the Brink of a Significant Expansion
Latest Headlines
World News
From Pints to Positivity: Nurse Shares Inspiring Sobriety Journey
3 mins
From Pints to Positivity: Nurse Shares Inspiring Sobriety Journey
Venezuela's New Bill: A Potential Blow to NGOs
3 mins
Venezuela's New Bill: A Potential Blow to NGOs
Malawi Sport Awards 2023: K120 Million Needed for Successful Execution
4 mins
Malawi Sport Awards 2023: K120 Million Needed for Successful Execution
MP Linked to Stock Theft Scandal: Another Blow for Reformist Front Party Ahead of 2024 Elections
4 mins
MP Linked to Stock Theft Scandal: Another Blow for Reformist Front Party Ahead of 2024 Elections
ANC Gears Up for Financially Challenging Year with Confidence
6 mins
ANC Gears Up for Financially Challenging Year with Confidence
ANC's January 8 Statement: Setting the Stage for the Year Ahead
6 mins
ANC's January 8 Statement: Setting the Stage for the Year Ahead
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa to Address January 8th Statement at Mbombela Stadium
7 mins
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa to Address January 8th Statement at Mbombela Stadium
Noel Lynch: Steering Barbados to Prosperity via 2024 ICC T20 Men's World Cup
8 mins
Noel Lynch: Steering Barbados to Prosperity via 2024 ICC T20 Men's World Cup
Silver Strikers' Head Coach Demands Massive Compensation: A Legal Battle Looms
9 mins
Silver Strikers' Head Coach Demands Massive Compensation: A Legal Battle Looms
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
58 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
1 hour
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
2 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
2 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
9 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
9 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
New York State Advances Cannabis Market with New Dispensary Openings
10 hours
New York State Advances Cannabis Market with New Dispensary Openings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app