Bahrain

Nasser bin Hamad Season for Falcons and Hunting: A Celebration of Bahrain’s Falconry Tradition

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:11 pm EST
The Bahraini skies are once again set to witness the grand spectacle of the Nasser bin Hamad Season for Falcons and Hunting. Now in its ninth edition, the event is a testament to Bahrain’s rich heritage and a celebration of its traditional hunting traditions. Organized by the Bahrain Inherited Traditional Sports Committee (Mawrooth), the season showcases the art of falconry, a sport deeply rooted in Bahrain’s history and culture.

Falconry: A Testament to Bahrain’s Vibrant Heritage

More than a mere sport, falconry in Bahrain is a way of life, passed down through generations. The Nasser bin Hamad Season for Falcons and Hunting serves as a platform to preserve and promote this age-old tradition. The event draws in falconers from around the region, amplifying the cultural significance of falconry in Bahrain.

Falconry Competitions: A Showcase of Mastery and Skill

The season features various competitions, each designed to test the prowess of both the falcon and the falconer. The local competition phase will commence with registrations and classifications on Wednesday. This will be followed by the owners’ competitions on Friday, and the professionals’ competitions on Saturday. Every contest is a testament to the skill and dedication of Bahraini falconers.

International Achievements: Bahraini Falconers Soar High

The prowess of Bahraini falconers isn’t just limited to local competitions. They have also made their mark in international contests, with a notable victory by Ahmed Abdulwahab Al Hajri at the Fazza International Championships. Such achievements not only enhance the country’s falconry reputation but also inspire the next generation of Bahraini falconers.

The Nasser bin Hamad Season for Falcons and Hunting is more than an event; it is a celebration of Bahrain’s wild heritage, a tribute to its hunting traditions, and a testament to the skill and spirit of Bahraini falconers. As the falcons take to the skies, they carry with them the hopes and dreams of a nation that values its traditions as much as its future.

Bahrain Sports Wildlife
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

