en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

Nassalam Dominates at the 2023 Welsh Grand National Despite Challenging Conditions

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:38 am EST
Nassalam Dominates at the 2023 Welsh Grand National Despite Challenging Conditions

The 2023 Welsh Grand National at Chepstow was an eventful race, with a remarkable victory by the French horse Nassalam, who triumphed with a 34-length win. Trained by Gary Moore, Nassalam led the pack as they turned into the home straight and maintained a significant lead throughout, securing a resounding victory. Despite challenging conditions, including wet and windy weather, spectators gathered in large numbers in South Wales, seeking shelter under the stands to witness the competition.

Nassalam’s Victory Amidst Challenges

Nassalam’s victory was not the only highlight of the event. Iron Bridge secured second place, outpacing the 2021 champion Iwilldoit, while Not Sure and Complete Unknown finished in fourth and fifth places respectively. However, the race was marred by the tragic news of Complete Unknown suffering a fatal injury after finishing fifth.

Significant Factors in Nassalam’s Success

The race’s challenging conditions, characterized by relentless rain and hock-deep mud, proved to be a significant factor in Nassalam’s success. The French horse excelled in the soft ground, showcasing remarkable agility and speed. This victory at the Welsh Grand National followed Nassalam’s previous triumph in the Welsh Grand National Trial, highlighting the horse’s adaptability and skill in adverse racing conditions.

Caoilin Quinn and Gary Moore’s Stable

The jockey, Caoilin Quinn, played a pivotal role in Nassalam’s victory, guiding the horse to success. His exceptional performance was underscored by his earlier victory in the Finale Juvenile Hurdle, further solidifying his position as a talented jockey. Additionally, Nassalam’s win marked a significant achievement for Gary Moore’s stable, which also registered a Grade Two double in the Finale Juvenile Hurdle and the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton.

0
France Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

'NAPOLEON' Surpasses $200 Million at Global Box Office, Matching Production Budget

By Bijay Laxmi

France in 2023: A Year of Social Turmoil and Climatic Challenges

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Jacques Delors: The Visionary Architect of European Integration Passes Away at 98

By Safak Costu

Eiffel Tower Closes on Gustave Eiffel's Centenary: A Monument's Future in Question

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Jacques Delors: The Visionary Leader who Sculpted Modern Europe ...
@France · 4 hours
Jacques Delors: The Visionary Leader who Sculpted Modern Europe ...
heart comment 0
Jacques Delors: The Unwavering Advocate of European Unity Passes Away

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Jacques Delors: The Unwavering Advocate of European Unity Passes Away
France Expels Azerbaijani Diplomats in Reciprocal Move: A Diplomatic Standoff

By Rizwan Shah

France Expels Azerbaijani Diplomats in Reciprocal Move: A Diplomatic Standoff
France in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Challenges, and Societal Rifts

By Mahnoor Jehangir

France in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Challenges, and Societal Rifts
Jacques Delors: The Towering Figure of European Integration Passes Away

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Jacques Delors: The Towering Figure of European Integration Passes Away
Latest Headlines
World News
ECP Dismisses Plea to Remove Interim Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad; Upholds Political Affiliation
39 seconds
ECP Dismisses Plea to Remove Interim Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad; Upholds Political Affiliation
Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy's Life at South Australia's Ethel Beach
41 seconds
Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy's Life at South Australia's Ethel Beach
Navigating Recent Developments in Uganda: Accidents, Politics, and Hope
56 seconds
Navigating Recent Developments in Uganda: Accidents, Politics, and Hope
PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sent to Jail on Judicial Remand
3 mins
PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sent to Jail on Judicial Remand
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
3 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Thirlwall Inquiry to Investigate Lucy Letby's Crimes: Hospital Executives Designated 'Core Participants'
4 mins
Thirlwall Inquiry to Investigate Lucy Letby's Crimes: Hospital Executives Designated 'Core Participants'
Galatasaray and Fenerbahce: A Super Cup Showdown Steeped in Rivalry
5 mins
Galatasaray and Fenerbahce: A Super Cup Showdown Steeped in Rivalry
Rev Wengam Urges Gratitude Amidst Hardship; Peacefmonline.com Covers Political Tensions in Ghana
6 mins
Rev Wengam Urges Gratitude Amidst Hardship; Peacefmonline.com Covers Political Tensions in Ghana
Raimi Aminu Resigns as Ondo Commissioner in Wake of Governor Akeredolu's Death
6 mins
Raimi Aminu Resigns as Ondo Commissioner in Wake of Governor Akeredolu's Death
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
3 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
13 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app