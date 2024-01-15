Naski Sports: A New Hub for Skiing Enthusiasts in Cardiff

In the heart of Cardiff’s Freeman’s Parc Industrial Estate, a new beacon has been lit for skiing enthusiasts with the opening of Naski Sports, an independent sports store. Founded by the husband-and-wife duo, John Thomas and Katie Meades, from Penarth, the store has been operational since late last year. The couple, driven by their own passion for skiing, identified a void in the Welsh market for top-tier skiing equipment and took the initiative to fill it.

The Vision Behind Naski Sports

John, who has amassed extensive experience in the ski industry across Japan and New Zealand, brings a wealth of expertise to the business. This ensures that customers have access to not just high-quality gear, but also top-notch services. With a strong focus on catering to skiing enthusiasts, Naski Sports offers a wide selection of skiing and snowboarding equipment and apparel. The store’s shelves feature renowned brands like Nordica, Tecnica, Blizzard, and Spyder.

More Than a Store: Offering Comprehensive Services

But Naski Sports is more than just a retail outlet. It also provides custom insoles using Sidas technology, ensuring that skiers can have the most comfortable and tailored fit. Furthermore, the store houses a servicing department specifically for ski and snowboard maintenance, ensuring that equipment remains in top condition.

Naski Sports: A Hub for Welsh Skiers

John and Katie’s vision extends beyond just running a successful business. Their aim is for Naski Sports to become a local hub for Welsh skiers. By offering high-quality products and services, they hope to contribute significantly to the local community. In a world where sports retail is often dominated by large chains, the opening of Naski Sports is a refreshing change, offering personalised services, expert advice and a dedicated focus on skiing.