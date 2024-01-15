en English
Business

Naski Sports: A New Hub for Skiing Enthusiasts in Cardiff

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:15 am EST
Naski Sports: A New Hub for Skiing Enthusiasts in Cardiff

In the heart of Cardiff’s Freeman’s Parc Industrial Estate, a new beacon has been lit for skiing enthusiasts with the opening of Naski Sports, an independent sports store. Founded by the husband-and-wife duo, John Thomas and Katie Meades, from Penarth, the store has been operational since late last year. The couple, driven by their own passion for skiing, identified a void in the Welsh market for top-tier skiing equipment and took the initiative to fill it.

The Vision Behind Naski Sports

John, who has amassed extensive experience in the ski industry across Japan and New Zealand, brings a wealth of expertise to the business. This ensures that customers have access to not just high-quality gear, but also top-notch services. With a strong focus on catering to skiing enthusiasts, Naski Sports offers a wide selection of skiing and snowboarding equipment and apparel. The store’s shelves feature renowned brands like Nordica, Tecnica, Blizzard, and Spyder.

More Than a Store: Offering Comprehensive Services

But Naski Sports is more than just a retail outlet. It also provides custom insoles using Sidas technology, ensuring that skiers can have the most comfortable and tailored fit. Furthermore, the store houses a servicing department specifically for ski and snowboard maintenance, ensuring that equipment remains in top condition.

Naski Sports: A Hub for Welsh Skiers

John and Katie’s vision extends beyond just running a successful business. Their aim is for Naski Sports to become a local hub for Welsh skiers. By offering high-quality products and services, they hope to contribute significantly to the local community. In a world where sports retail is often dominated by large chains, the opening of Naski Sports is a refreshing change, offering personalised services, expert advice and a dedicated focus on skiing.

Business Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

