Nasir Wyatt Prioritizes Oregon Ducks: The Impact of Coach Dan Lanning's Recruitment Approach

Highly coveted EDGE Nasir Wyatt from Mater Dei High School, California, has reshuffled his recruitment priorities following a compelling pitch from Oregon Ducks' head coach, Dan Lanning. Lanning's recent visit to Southern California struck a chord with Wyatt, prompting him to choose a visit to Oregon over his initially planned trip to the Florida Gators.

Unwavering Pursuit by Oregon's Staff

The Oregon Ducks' coaching staff, including Tosh Lupoi and Rashad Wadood, have been tenaciously pursuing Wyatt since his sophomore year. Their persistent efforts and clear delineation of a role for him in their defense have piqued Wyatt's interest. The young EDGE has expressed his admiration for the Oregon coaching staff's active recruitment and their long-term commitment to the program.

The Impact of Coaching Changes

The recent retirement of Nick Saban and subsequent coaching reshuffles have prompted Wyatt to reassess his top collegiate choices. Amidst the turmoil, Oregon's stability and Lanning's commitment have emerged as key selling points. The Ducks will have the privilege of being the last program that Wyatt visits before the recruitment 'dead period'.

Wyatt's Future Visits and Decisions

Despite the growing interest from Oregon, Wyatt plans to visit Michigan and Tennessee in the spring and is also weighing up a potential visit to Georgia. His decision to commit will come after taking more official visits, as he aims to build a strong class around him at whichever program he eventually chooses. His relationship with Oregon, however, continues to remain robust.