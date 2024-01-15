Nasir Ismail Steps Down as Football Consultant at Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana

Nasir Ismail, renowned for his contributions to Pakistani football, has relinquished his role as a football consultant at Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana. In a letter dated January 15, 2024, Ismail chronicled his journey with the organization since 2017, marking a significant end to an impactful era.
Driving Football's Growth in Naya Nazimabad
During his tenure, Ismail labored relentlessly to boost Naya Nazimabad's profile in the realm of football. His strategic vision and tireless dedication played a pivotal role in the establishment of a futsal court that not only served as a hub for aspiring footballers but also became a significant source of revenue for the organization.
Promoting the Sport Beyond his Role
Alongside his responsibilities at the gymkhana, Ismail held the position of Assistant Vice President at the National Bank. His dual roles underscored his commitment to fostering the growth of football, as he seamlessly balanced his professional responsibilities with his passion for nurturing the sport's future.
Gratitude to a Key Supporter
In his farewell note, Ismail expressed profound gratitude towards Arif Habib, a notable supporter of sports in Pakistan. Habib's encouragement and backing were instrumental in inspiring Ismail to shoulder the responsibility of promoting football in the Naya Nazimabad region.
As Ismail concludes his tenure at the gymkhana, his accomplishments and dedication to the sport will etch a lasting legacy. The effective operation of the football academy under his guidance stands testament to his commitment to nurturing young talent and advancing football in Pakistan.