Nashville Predators vs Los Angeles Kings: A Battle for League Standing

As the Nashville Predators prepare to continue their west coast road trip, they find themselves up against the Los Angeles Kings this Thursday. Coming off a 4-1 loss to Vegas on Monday, the Predators now hold a precarious wild card spot with a narrow two-point lead over Calgary and Seattle. Meanwhile, the Kings, boasting a season record of 21-12-8, have managed to break an eight-game losing streak with a recent win on Monday, though they couldn't replicate the success on Tuesday in Dallas.

Expectations for the Showdown

The upcoming game is part of a series of three regular-season games between the Predators and Kings, all slated for national broadcasts. With the next game being available on ESPN+, fans are eager to witness the on-ice clash at the Crypto.com Arena at 9 p.m. CT on Thursday. The Predators, currently averaging 3.11 goals per game, will be looking to bounce back from their recent downturn. The Kings, on the other hand, with an average of 3.27 goals per game, will also be aiming to build momentum.

Key Players to Watch

On Nashville's side, Filip Forsberg, with his season tally of 22 goals and 26 assists, is expected to play a crucial role. For the Kings, Anze Kopitar, with 14 goals and 25 assists, stands out as a player to watch. Both teams' goaltenders, Jusse Saros for the Predators and Cam Talbot for the Kings, will undoubtedly have a significant part to play in the outcome of this highly anticipated game.

Off-Ice Developments

Off the ice, Predators center Tommy Novak has been creating ripples with talks about his impending free agency. His preference for his future team has been a topic of interest among fans and analysts alike, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the ongoing season.

As the Predators and Kings prepare to face off, both teams will be vying not just for a win, but a chance to solidify their standing in the league. Regardless of the outcome, it's sure to be an exciting game for hockey fans.