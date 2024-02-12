Nashville Predators Shuffle Roster: Tomasino to Admirals, Afanasyev and Jankowski Recalled

In a strategic move that reflects the team's commitment to building a formidable roster, the Nashville Predators have announced a significant trade with their AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals. The Predators have assigned forward Philip Tomasino to the Admirals while recalling Egor Afanasyev and Mark Jankowski.

Advertisment

Tomasino's Journey: Earn Trust, Deliver Results

Philip Tomasino, a first-round draft pick by the Nashville Predators in 2019, has been assigned to the Milwaukee Admirals. Despite showing improvement in his game, Tomasino has yet to fully earn the trust of coach Andrew Brunette. Brunette cites issues with Tomasino's adherence to the team's system and structure as factors contributing to this decision.

However, Tomasino remains optimistic about this new chapter in his career. He believes this assignment will provide him with the opportunity to hone his skills, adapt to the team's system, and prove his worth.

Advertisment

Afanasyev and Jankowski: A Force to Reckon With

Meanwhile, the Admirals' top scorers, Egor Afanasyev and Mark Jankowski, are being given a look in the NHL. Afanasyev, a second-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, has been impressing with his performance in the AHL, leading the Admirals with 21 goals and tying for fifth in the league.

Jankowski, on the other hand, has been a consistent performer for the Admirals. The 29-year-old leads the team and is third in the AHL in points (47) and assists (32). His exceptional skills and experience make him a valuable addition to the Predators' roster.

Advertisment

The Road Ahead: Building a Stronger Roster

The Nashville Predators are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of building a stronger roster. With these recent changes, the team aims to provide its young talent with the necessary exposure and experience while leveraging the skills of its seasoned players.

As the Predators continue to navigate through the 2023-24 season, fans can expect to see more strategic moves aimed at strengthening the team's performance on the ice.

In conclusion, the recent trade between the Nashville Predators and their AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals, signifies a strategic shift in the team's approach. By assigning Philip Tomasino to the Admirals and recalling Egor Afanasyev and Mark Jankowski, the Predators are demonstrating their commitment to nurturing young talent and leveraging experienced players. As the season progresses, these moves are expected to contribute significantly to the team's overall performance.