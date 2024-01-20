Nashua South Girls Basketball Team Triumphs Over Rival Nashua North

In a spirited game that showcased grit and tenacity, the Nashua High School South girls basketball team clinched a decisive 58-42 victory over their city rivals, Nashua North, in a riveting Division I road encounter. The win, a testament to the South team's resilience, adds another feather to their cap following their triumph in the Nashua Holiday tournament and a loss to Salem.

A Stellar Performance

Senior Morgan Gillis and sophomore Nicole De Jesus emerged as the game's linchpins, each contributing a season-high 19 points. Their sterling performance set the tone for the match, propelling South to a dominant start. Their effective three-point shooting saw South race ahead with a 25-13 lead in the first quarter, a lead they doggedly held onto throughout the game.

A Test of Mettle

Despite an 8-0 run by North in the second quarter, South's resolve remained unshaken. They successfully fended off North's spirited challenge, maintaining their lead and ultimately securing a well-deserved victory.

Coach's Words

South's coach, John Bourgeois, was full of praise for his team. He lauded their desire for the win and acknowledged the challenges that lay ahead for the young and short-statured team. He commended their efforts, especially in the face of a tough season, highlighting their tenacity as a key factor in their success.

As South savors this victory, their focus shifts to the coming games. With the players' determination and the coach's guidance, they are poised to navigate the rigors of the season, one game at a time.