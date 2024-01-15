Nash President Calls for Greater Corporate Support in School Sports Amid Post-Pandemic Recovery

In a recent plea for the rejuvenation of school sports, Arthur Maphosa, the president of the National Association of School Heads (Nash), has urged the corporate sector to step up their support. The call to arms comes amid a critical need for sponsors to revitalize competitions across all sporting disciplines, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the sector, leading to a significant loss of key partners.

2023: A Year of Recovery

Reflecting on the past year, Maphosa described 2023 as a period of recovery for school sports. Despite the loss of some valuable partners, including beverage giant CocaCola, there has been a silver lining. Some sponsors, like Tanganda, remained steadfast in their commitment to supporting netball, demonstrating resilience and loyalty to the cause.

The Road Ahead for School Sports

As the new year unfolds, Maphosa offered a glimpse into Nash's upcoming plans for school sports. Kicking off the sporting calendar, athletics competitions are set to commence in the third week of January, beginning with inter-house events. Maphosa emphasized Nash's dedication to resuming normal sporting activities, as was the norm in pre-Covid times, indicating a bustling year of school sports ahead.

Empowering Students Through Officiating

Maphosa also unveiled an innovative strategy to empower students – training them in sports officiating. This initiative, which was displayed during the Caf African Schools Football Championship (Cosafa Region) Qualifiers, is a testament to Nash's commitment to align with global trends by treating sports as an industry. According to Maphosa, this approach not only enriches students' sporting experiences but also prepares them for potential careers in the sector. As anticipation builds, a detailed calendar of key sporting events is expected to be released soon, marking a new chapter for school sports in the country.