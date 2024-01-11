NASCAR’s Cup Series Forges Ahead with Aerodynamic Changes to Boost Competitive Racing

In an effort to rev up competitive racing, NASCAR’s Cup Series is set to deploy a new aerodynamic modification for cars on short tracks and road courses. The technical adjustment, communicated to teams via a bulletin, includes the adoption of a simplified rear diffuser with fewer vertical strakes. This change aims to cut downforce at the front while increasing the size of the rear spoiler, thereby enhancing the racing experience.

Constructive Feedback Leads to Changes

The decision to introduce this alteration follows constructive feedback gleaned from drivers during a two-day test event at Phoenix Raceway last December. Eric Jacuzzi, NASCAR’s vice president of vehicle performance, highlighted that the cars did not lose rear downforce when yawed and drivers felt the car was more forgiving, allowing for more sliding on short tracks. These changes are poised to encourage drivers to be less cautious when applying power, thereby boosting the overall racing experience.

Previous Trials and Future Expectations

It’s worth noting that a trial at Richmond Raceway indicated excessive downforce reduction. However, NASCAR has been proactive in its approach to cultivate a more competitive atmosphere. Stage breaks were reintroduced at the Charlotte Roval race last October, a move that spiked competition and saw AJ Allmendinger lead the most laps and clinch victory. The new rules, scheduled to take effect starting with the race at Phoenix Raceway on March 10, are predicted to make the field even narrower at the Charlotte Roval.

Technological Evolution in NASCAR

This aerodynamic package signifies a technological evolution in NASCAR’s Cup Series, focusing on enhancing competition on short tracks and road courses. The cars will now feature a modified diffuser on all road courses and most tracks under 1-mile in length, with Bristol Motor Speedway and Dover Motor Speedway being exceptions. NASCAR is also working on tires that wear more, with Goodyear developing softer compounds and options with increased tread gauge for more grip and significant tire fall-off.