NASCAR Reverses Decision: Offers Free Access to Fans for Clash at the Coliseum

The NASCAR Cup Series is revving up for its return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for a third time, with the thrilling Clash at the Coliseum event. This preseason exhibition has been a magnet for large audiences, both in-person and on television, despite a slight ebb in attendance and viewership in 2023.

A Controversial U-Turn

A recent decision by NASCAR sparked a storm of controversy. The racing authorities initially planned to bar fans from the Saturday heat races, a move that ignited a backlash. In response to this fan outcry, NASCAR executed a dramatic U-turn. Ben Kennedy, NASCAR's senior vice president, announced on social media that fans would not only be permitted at Saturday's practice sessions and heat races, but they would be granted free access, sans tickets.

A Strategic Maneuver

This reversal is regarded as a strategic chess move to engage the local community and draw in new fans. Los Angeles, a vast nontraditional market for NASCAR without a Southern California track on the regular season calendar, presents a unique opportunity. The decision to afford free access to the events has garnered applause, but it also raises questions about the motives behind the initial decision to exclude fans.

Open Gates and High Hopes

NASCAR's decision means that the grandstands will be open to the public for practice, qualifying, and heat races for both the NASCAR Mexico Series and NASCAR Cup Series. This move, regardless of whether fans hold a ticket for Sunday's main events, promises to provide an opportunity for fans to witness competitive and entertaining heat races. The event, complete with pre-race and mid-race concerts by Dillon Francis and Machine Gun Kelly, will also air live on FS1 for fans unable to attend.