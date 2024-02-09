NASCAR Legend Doug Rice to Serve as Grand Marshal in Final Broadcasting Season

NASCAR's legendary broadcaster, Doug Rice, is set to embark on his final lap in the broadcasting world. The esteemed President and Lead Anchor of Performance Racing Network (PRN) will commemorate the beginning of this poignant journey by serving as the Grand Marshal for the Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR Cup Series event at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 25, 2024.

Advertisment

A Legacy Etched in Motorsport History

Rice, a 36-year veteran in NASCAR broadcasting, has earned his place among the sport's most revered voices. His career has been punctuated by 210 Cup Series races, during which he has captured countless unforgettable moments in motorsport history.

As Grand Marshal, Rice will have the honor of delivering the iconic command to start engines, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

Advertisment

Doug's Last Lap: A Season for the Ages

Rice's final season, aptly named 'Doug's Last Lap,' will encompass 15 Cup events across various venues throughout the United States. These include the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, promising fans an exhilarating farewell tour.

The Ambetter Health 400 weekend, which kicks off Rice's last lap, is set to offer high-stakes superspeedway pack racing. The winner of the event will secure a coveted spot in the NASCAR playoffs, adding an extra layer of excitement to the proceedings.

Advertisment

A Weekend of Doubleheader Delights

The Ambetter Health 400 weekend will also feature a doubleheader on February 24, with the Fr8 208 and RAPTOR King of Tough 250 races. This ensures that fans are in for a thrilling weekend of motorsport action.

Tickets for the Ambetter Health 400 weekend are currently available, offering an opportunity to witness Rice's grand marshal duties and the start of his final broadcasting season.

PRN, a subsidiary of Speedway Motorsports, LLC, and a leading broadcaster of NASCAR events, will continue to provide a range of motorsports programming throughout the year.

As the countdown to February 25 begins, the NASCAR community eagerly awaits the chance to pay tribute to one of its most respected voices. Doug Rice's final season is not just a farewell tour; it's a celebration of a career that has left an indelible mark on motorsport history.