NASCAR Cup Series to Kick Off 2024 Season with Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

As the world turns its gaze to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) gears up to commence its 2024 season. The 46th edition of the Busch Light Clash, a race that has become a landmark event in the NCS calendar, is set to unfold at this historic venue. The Coliseum, with its rich legacy of hosting high-profile events such as two Summer Olympics, two Super Bowls, and a World Series, now adds another feather to its cap.

Team Chevy's Strong Contingent

Fourteen drivers from six different Chevy teams will engage in a fierce competition over 150 laps. Historically, Chevrolet holds an impressive track record, boasting a winning percentage of nearly 50% in the event. The line-up includes renowned racers like Ross Chastain, Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch, and Chase Elliott. Their participation is expected to elevate the thrill factor, promising a gripping spectacle for the fans.

The Next Gen Camaro ZL1

This race also signifies the third season of the Next Gen Camaro ZL1's presence in the NCS. Chevrolet's pride, the Next Gen Camaro ZL1, has been instrumental in the company winning the NCS Manufacturer Championship three times in a row. This year, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, two promising young talents, are set to make their rookie seasons with Team Chevy, adding fresh energy to the competition.

A Global Broadcast

The race is scheduled for live telecast on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, ensuring a global audience can partake in the adrenaline-fueled action. As the drivers gear up, they reflect on the unique aspects of the race and their personal objectives for the season, adding a layer of anticipation to this high-stakes event.