NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Unveils 2024 Season Schedule

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for the 2024 season has unfurled its ambitious schedule, featuring an array of thrilling races across the United States. This comprehensive schedule serves as a roadmap for the fans and teams, marking the path as the series unfolds throughout the year.

Season Kickoff and Noteworthy Races

The series is set to ignite on February 16 with the Fresh From Florida 250 in Daytona Beach, Florida, followed by a series of almost weekly events. Among the notable races are the Fr8 208 in Hampton, Georgia; the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts in Las Vegas; and the Weather Guard Truck Race in Bristol, Tennessee.

Diverse Locations and Iconic Tracks

The schedule will take participants and spectators to a host of diverse locations, including Austin, Texas for the XPEL 225, and Ridgeway, Virginia for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Martinsville. The Heart of America 200 in Kansas City, Kansas, and the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 in Concord, North Carolina, have also been woven into the lineup.

The series revisits traditional venues like Darlington, South Carolina, and North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Races at new or less frequently visited tracks like the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Milwaukee in West Allis, Wisconsin, add a fresh element to the schedule.

Progressing Through Summer and Fall

The season advances through the summer and fall, featuring races like the Toyota 200, the Rackley Roofing 200, and the TSport 200. The journey culminates in November with the final events at Martinsville and the CRAFTSMAN 150 in Avondale, Arizona. This series promises an exhilarating blend of traditional and new racing experiences, ensuring a captivating season for all NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series enthusiasts.