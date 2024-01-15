NASCAR Community Mourns the Loss of Veteran Crew Chief Ryan Pemberton

The world of NASCAR mourns the loss of a distinguished figure, Ryan Pemberton, who passed away at the age of 54. Pemberton, a veteran crew chief, was a notable presence in NASCAR, having contributed significantly to the success of JR Motorsports, where he served as the director of competition from 2012 to 2022.

Advertisment

A Legacy of Achievement

Pemberton's career in NASCAR is marked by remarkable accomplishments. He worked as a crew chief for 637 races, securing two Cup wins and three Xfinity Series victories. His tenure at JR Motorsports witnessed the team winning three Xfinity Series championships in 2014, 2017, and 2018, along with 58 race wins. The impressive track record is a testament to Pemberton's technical prowess and leadership skills.

Expressions of Condolence

Advertisment

News of Pemberton's sudden passing has prompted many in the NASCAR community to express their condolences. Among them, RFK Racing and driver Boris Said have paid tribute to Pemberton. JR Motorsports, too, released a statement acknowledging Pemberton's indelible impact on the organization and expressing their sympathy to his family.

Life Beyond the Tracks

While Pemberton's professional life was marked by extraordinary achievements, his personal life was equally significant. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters. His departure from JR Motorsports in 2022 was driven by his desire to spend more time with his family and contemplate future endeavors. The Pemberton family has experienced multiple losses in recent years, with the deaths of Randy Pemberton in 2022 and Bray Pemberton in 2021.

Pemberton's passing is a significant loss to NASCAR, a sport he devoted a significant part of his life to. His contribution to JR Motorsports and the broader NASCAR community will be remembered for years to come. As the sport grapples with this loss, Pemberton's legacy serves as a reminder of the indomitable spirit and dedication that defines NASCAR.