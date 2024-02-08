NASCAR Chicago Street Race 2024: Music, Motors, and Unforgettable Memories

NASCAR's 2024 Chicago Street Race: Music, Motors, and Memories

This Fourth of July weekend, the pulse of Chicago will echo with more than just fireworks as Grant Park plays host to the second annual NASCAR Chicago Street Race. With a star-studded lineup that includes The Chainsmokers, The Black Keys, Lauren Alaina, and Keith Urban, the event promises to be a thrilling fusion of high-octane racing and electrifying music.

The Chainsmokers, who were unfortunately unable to perform last year due to severe weather, are set to take the stage on Saturday, July 6, following the NASCAR Cup Series drivers. The Black Keys, another formidable music force, will perform after the NASCAR Xfinity Series Loop 110 on the same day.

Country music fans will be delighted by the performances of Lauren Alaina and Keith Urban, who will entertain the crowd before the Cup Series' Grant Park 165. In true Chicago spirit, the event will also celebrate the city's rich musical heritage, showcasing local legends and commemorating the 40th Anniversary of Chicago house music. More acts are yet to be announced.

Ticket to an Unforgettable Experience

Tickets for this spectacular event are now available, with single-day tickets starting at $150 and two-day tickets ranging from $269 to $465. The latter offers a variety of amenities, ensuring a weekend filled with excitement and comfort.

In a move to make the event more accessible to younger fans, NASCAR has introduced Youth General Admission pricing for the 2024 race. Children under 12 can enter for free on Saturday, and Sunday tickets will be available at reduced prices. This initiative aims to foster a love for racing in the next generation while creating lasting memories for families.

A Race Through Iconic Chicago

The race circuit, designed to highlight the city's iconic landmarks, will take drivers and spectators on a breathtaking journey through downtown Chicago. The start-finish line will be near Buckingham Fountain, with the circuit encompassing Michigan Avenue, offering a unique blend of speed and scenery.

Last year's race was marred by severe weather, leading to the cancellation of The Chainsmokers' performance and the Xfinity Series Race. However, organizers are optimistic about this year's event, promising an unforgettable experience for all involved.

In Conclusion

As NASCAR gears up for its second Chicago Street Race, the anticipation is palpable. With a lineup that seamlessly blends music and motors, the event promises to be a celebration of speed, sound, and the indomitable spirit of Chicago. Whether you're a die-hard racing fan, a music enthusiast, or simply looking for an unforgettable weekend, the 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race is where you need to be.