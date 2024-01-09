en English
Science & Technology

NASA Alerts: Asteroid 2024 AS1 Hurtling Towards Earth, Sparks Global Interest

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:53 am EST
NASA Alerts: Asteroid 2024 AS1 Hurtling Towards Earth, Sparks Global Interest

An unprecedented event has sent science enthusiasts and the global community into a state of heightened interest. NASA has issued a public alert about an asteroid, named 2024 AS1, which is currently speeding towards Earth at a staggering pace. The space agency has been closely monitoring this event, and the world is now watching with bated breath.

The Asteroid’s Trajectory

Asteroid 2024 AS1 is no ordinary space rock. It will make its closest approach to Earth on January 9, 2024, at a mere distance of 579,836 kilometers. Traveling at a speed of 60,425 kilometers per hour, this 39 feet wide asteroid belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids. The asteroid’s position, distance, and orbital elements have been meticulously documented, with a detailed chart of its brightness and light curve provided by NASA.

Another Asteroid in Sight

In addition to 2024 AS1, there’s another asteroid in the Earth’s vicinity, named 2023 XN13. This asteroid, though smaller at 26 feet wide, is expected to pass Earth at a relatively farther distance of approximately 6 million kilometers. Both asteroids are a part of the cosmic ballet that unfolds in our universe, yet they are not expected to impact our planet.

The Global Response

The news of these near-Earth asteroids has sparked curiosity and concern worldwide. While these celestial objects pose no immediate threat, they serve as a reminder of our place in the cosmos. They also present a unique opportunity for scientists to study these space rocks up close, offering valuable insights into the formation and evolution of our solar system. As we continue to monitor these space visitors, the global community awaits further updates from NASA.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

