Napolitano vs. Young: A Clash for the NCC Canadian Middleweight Title

The world of boxing is bracing for an exciting start to 2024, as Three Lions Promotions prepares to ring in the new year with an exhilarating title fight. In the main event, an undefeated young gun is set to face off against a seasoned professional in a clash for the NCC Canadian Middleweight title.

Clash of Titans: Napolitano vs. Young

The Hamilton Convention Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada will play host to this enthralling event on March 30th. The spotlight will be on Antonio Napolitano, a promising prospect with an impressive record of 8 wins, no losses, and 1 draw. He will be trading blows with the more experienced Ryan Young, a veteran of the ring with 15 wins and 5 losses under his belt.

Despite the discrepancy in their fight records, Napolitano has shown dominance in recent matches, including a third-round knockout in his previous bout. This match-up is seen as a baptism of fire for the youthful Napolitano against the battle-hardened Young, a former holder of the NCC Canadian title.

Co-Main Event and Undercard

The co-main event features the undefeated super middleweight Canadian champion John Michael Bianco against Kristaps Bulmeistars of Latvia. The undercard is a mix of promising fighters and established names, including former WBC World Youth lightweight champion Pedro Bernal, Brett Beaton, Carolyn Redmond, and a Canadian bout between Jake Daoust and Roody Renne.

Global Viewing and Expectations

With the event available for global viewing via pay-per-view on 3LPTV, boxing enthusiasts worldwide will be able to witness the drama unfold. Daniel Otter, Managing Director of Three Lions Promotions, is confident that this fight will be a rigorous examination of both fighters’ skills and resilience, promising an unforgettable night for boxing fans.