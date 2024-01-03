Napoli’s Goalkeeper Alex Meret Sidelined Due to Hamstring Injury

Alex Meret, Napoli’s stalwart goalkeeper, is set to spend a significant period on the sidelines due to a torn hamstring. The injury, incurred during a goalless draw against Monza, is a second-degree lesion of the semimembranosus muscle in his left leg.

Unexpected Setback

Meret, a vital cog in Napoli’s Serie A title defense, was forced to exit mid-match due to the injury. The severity of the injury suggests a recovery period extending to the end of February or early March, delivering a blow to Napoli’s current campaign. While no official statement regarding his recovery timeline has been released, injuries of this nature typically require several weeks of rest and rehabilitation.

Next in Line

In Meret’s absence, the onus falls on back-up goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, who recently returned to full training after overcoming his injury woes. Gollini’s performance in the upcoming matches will be critical in maintaining Napoli’s defensive solidity. Napoli’s other reserve goalkeeper, Nikita Contini, who made his Serie A debut in the match against Monza, could also be in contention for a place in the starting lineup.

Testing Times for Napoli

The injury to Meret compounds Napoli’s ongoing struggles. Already grappling with the absence of striker Victor Osimhen, the loss of their first-choice goalkeeper adds to their predicament. The forthcoming matches, including the Italian Super Cup and the Champions League round of 16, will test Napoli’s squad depth and resilience. The uncertainty surrounding Meret’s availability for the key match against FC Barcelona in February adds an additional layer of complexity to Napoli’s brewing crisis.