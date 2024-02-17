Napoli Salvages 1-1 Draw Against Genoa with Late Equalizer from Ngonge

Defending champion Napoli needed a late equalizer from Cyril Ngonge to rescue a 1-1 draw at home with Genoa in Serie A on Saturday. This result came just ahead of Napoli's upcoming Champions League match against Barcelona. The draw ended a two-match losing streak for Napoli but extended their winless streak to five matches across all competitions.

The Late Equalizer

In the 90th minute, Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo met a cross with a header at the far post and left it for Ngonge to turn in from the center of the area. The late equalizer was met with a mix of relief and frustration from the Napoli fans, who had seen their team struggle in recent matches.

The Game's Turning Point

Morten Frendrup had put Genoa ahead shortly after the break by finishing off a counterattack with a shot from the edge of the area for the Danish midfielder's first Serie A goal. Napoli had struggled to create chances throughout the game, and it seemed like they were heading for another defeat. However, Ngonge's late goal saved the day for the defending champions.

The Bigger Picture

Napoli is currently ninth in the Serie A standings, and their chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League are looking increasingly slim. They are six points behind fourth-placed Atalanta, who host Sassuolo later on Saturday. Genoa, on the other hand, is 12th in the standings and looking to secure their place in the top flight for another season.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen watched from the stands after last season's Serie A scoring leader returned late from the African Cup of Nations, where his Nigeria team was beaten by Ivory Coast in last weekend's final. Napoli will need their star striker to be at his best if they are to overcome Barcelona in the Champions League.

Second-place Juventus was visiting relegation-threatened Hellas Verona later on Saturday, while Atalanta was playing Sassuolo. Napoli hosts Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 on Wednesday.

Image: Napoli's Cyril Ngonge, left, scores his side's first goal during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Genoa at the Diego Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy, Feb. 17, 2024. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

Image: Genoa's Morten Frendrup, left, celebrates with Mateo Retegui after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Genoa at the Diego Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy, Feb. 17, 2024. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

Image: Napoli's head coach Walter Mazzarri, center, watches the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Genoa at the Diego Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy, Feb. 17, 2024. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

Image: Napoli's Cyril Ngonge, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Genoa at the Diego Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy, Feb. 17, 2024. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)