Napoli Fans Travel to Côte d’Ivoire in Solidarity with Victor Osimhen at AFCON

Victor Osimhen, the celebrated footballer from Napoli, has received an overwhelming show of support from fans who have journeyed all the way to Côte d’Ivoire to cheer him on at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). These ardent supporters, who hail from Napoli, were seen engaging in lively interaction with Osimhen at the Super Eagles’ camp at the Pullman Hotel in Abidjan, the capital of Côte d’Ivoire.

Victor Osimhen’s contributions to Napoli in the 2022-2023 season are legendary. He played a significant role in helping the team clinch the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years. His exceptional performance, which included scoring 26 goals in 32 matches, earned him the top scorer’s award. Moreover, with a total of 47 goals, he surpassed the previous record held by George Weah, becoming the highest African scorer in Serie A history.

An Icon on Home Ground and Beyond

As Nigeria’s most prominent and highest-paid player in the tournament, Osimhen is poised to lead the Super Eagles’ attack in the upcoming match against Nzalang Nacional of Equatorial Guinea. His status as the current holder of the title of Africa’s best player adds to the spotlight on him at the AFCON, drawing attention from football enthusiasts worldwide.

The strong support from Napoli fans, coupled with the backing from his home country’s supporters, is expected to bolster Osimhen’s confidence and enhance his performance in the tournament. As the sole fit striker within the Super Eagles squad, his role is vital. The journey of these fans to Côte d’Ivoire is a testament to their dedication and the high hopes they have for their beloved player.