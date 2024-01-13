en English
Italy

Napoli Ends Winless Streak with Dramatic Victory over Salernitana

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:12 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:30 pm EST
Napoli Ends Winless Streak with Dramatic Victory over Salernitana

In a riveting regional derby, Napoli clinched a 2-1 victory over Salernitana, ending their four-match winless streak in Serie A. The match, held at the Stadio Diego Maradona, saw a dramatic conclusion with stoppage time goal from defender Amir Rrahmani. The goal came after a collision between Salernitana’s goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and a teammate, allowing Rrahmani to seize the opportunity and ensure Napoli’s triumph.

Rrahmani’s Last-Minute Heroics

Scoring in the dying minutes of the game, Rrahmani celebrated his winning goal by taking his shirt off and running bare-chested towards Napoli’s ultra fans. This late strike not only brought an end to Napoli’s winless run, but it also propelled them to sixth place in the standings, just two points shy of the Champions League spots.

From Disagreement to Victory

Earlier in the week, the team was embroiled in a disagreement involving Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s agent and the club’s center forward Victor Osimhen, who is currently representing Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations. Despite this turbulence, Napoli managed to rally and secure victory.

Match Highlights

Salernitana took the lead with an impressive long-range effort from Antonio Candreva, marking his sixth long-distance goal since last year, the most in Europe’s top five leagues. However, Napoli’s Matteo Politano later equalized with a penalty, setting the stage for Rrahmani’s decisive goal.

In other Serie A action over the weekend, Inter Milan visited Monza while Genoa and Torino ended in a goalless draw.

Italy Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

