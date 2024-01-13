Napoli Ends Winless Streak with Dramatic Victory over Salernitana

In a riveting regional derby, Napoli clinched a 2-1 victory over Salernitana, ending their four-match winless streak in Serie A. The match, held at the Stadio Diego Maradona, saw a dramatic conclusion with stoppage time goal from defender Amir Rrahmani. The goal came after a collision between Salernitana’s goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and a teammate, allowing Rrahmani to seize the opportunity and ensure Napoli’s triumph.

Rrahmani’s Last-Minute Heroics

Scoring in the dying minutes of the game, Rrahmani celebrated his winning goal by taking his shirt off and running bare-chested towards Napoli’s ultra fans. This late strike not only brought an end to Napoli’s winless run, but it also propelled them to sixth place in the standings, just two points shy of the Champions League spots.

From Disagreement to Victory

Earlier in the week, the team was embroiled in a disagreement involving Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s agent and the club’s center forward Victor Osimhen, who is currently representing Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations. Despite this turbulence, Napoli managed to rally and secure victory.

Match Highlights

Salernitana took the lead with an impressive long-range effort from Antonio Candreva, marking his sixth long-distance goal since last year, the most in Europe’s top five leagues. However, Napoli’s Matteo Politano later equalized with a penalty, setting the stage for Rrahmani’s decisive goal.

In other Serie A action over the weekend, Inter Milan visited Monza while Genoa and Torino ended in a goalless draw.