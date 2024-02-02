Naomi Simon: A Four-Time State Wrestling Champion at the 2024 IGHSAU Tournament

At the 2024 Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) Wrestling Tournament, held at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, Decorah's Naomi Simon achieved an unprecedented victory, defeating South Tama County's Autumn Elsbury in the 170-pound category during the championship round. This match took place on Friday, February 2, 2024, and it was significant as it solidified Simon's fourth state championship title. Naomi's victory gesture of raising four fingers symbolized her consecutive wins, marking her as a standout athlete in the state's high school wrestling scene.

A Historic Victory

Leading with Excellence

Champion of Champions

Naomi Simon's fourth state championship at the 2024 IGHSAU Wrestling Tournament, where she defeated South Tama County's Autumn Elsbury in the championship round, is a testament to her dominance in the sport of wrestling. She has pinned her way to the championship match, racking up four pins in just 5:05. Simon dominated her way to the finals with a 129-0 career record, improving to 47-0 after the semifinal. Decorah wrapped up the team title by the end of the third session, with Simon reaching the state finals for the fourth time, and the Vikings finishing with five medalists.