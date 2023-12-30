Naomi Osaka’s Tennis Comeback: A Journey From Hiatus and Motherhood to the Brisbane International

In a significant development for the tennis world, Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, is making her much-awaited return to the professional circuit at the Brisbane International. The 26-year-old Japanese tennis star had stepped away from the game in September 2022, citing mental health concerns. Her hiatus was extended as she embraced motherhood, welcoming her daughter Shai into the world.

From Hiatus to Motherhood

During her 15-month break from tennis, Osaka admitted that she considered hanging up her racquet permanently. However, she found her passion for the sport reignited after becoming a mother. The experience of motherhood has transformed her perspective, bringing about a newfound open-mindedness and patience, along with enhanced physical strength. While she refrained from watching tennis for a significant portion of her break, Osaka started tuning into the sport again during Wimbledon the previous year.

A Wildcard Entry and the Road Ahead

Osaka’s return to the tennis court will be marked with a match against Germany’s 84th-ranked player, Tamara Korpatsch, courtesy of a wildcard entry she received for the tournament. The path to the title won’t be an easy one, though. If she advances, she could potentially face former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova and third seed Jelena Ostapenko. The top seed Aryna Sabalenka also lurks in the same half of the draw, a potential semifinal opponent.

Osaka’s Comeback: Excitement and Nervousness

As she gears up for her first tournament since September 2022, Osaka admits to a mix of excitement and nervousness. The anticipation of stepping back into the competitive atmosphere is palpable, but so is the uncertainty of how her body will handle the demands of elite tennis again. Despite the mixed emotions, Osaka is keen on setting an example for her daughter, demonstrating her strength and resilience.