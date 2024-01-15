en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Naomi Osaka’s Comeback and Alex de Minaur’s Advance Highlight Opening Round of Australian Open

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:31 am EST
Naomi Osaka’s Comeback and Alex de Minaur’s Advance Highlight Opening Round of Australian Open

The curtain rose on the Australian Open with a potpourri of results that left tennis enthusiasts across the world on the edge of their seats. Among the high-octane matches that caught the limelight was the face-off between two-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka and Caroline Garcia. Even as French supporters rallied behind Garcia, Osaka, who was making her comeback after a 15-month hiatus, commanded her own share of the audience at the Rod Laver Arena.

The Return of Naomi Osaka

Osaka, known for her impeccable style and sportsmanship, was welcomed back to Melbourne Park with open arms. The audience’s anticipation was palpable as the unseeded player, who had taken a break from professional tennis, which included embracing motherhood, stepped onto the court. Osaka’s comeback to Grand Slam tennis at the Australian Open, after stepping away from the sport in September 2022 due to mental health concerns, has rekindled her fans’ hope and admiration.

Alex de Minaur Advances

In another highlight of the day, Australian player Alex de Minaur had a stroke of luck when Milos Raonic withdrew due to a hip flexor issue, advancing de Minaur to the second round. Raonic’s injury, an unfortunate setback in his recovery from previous Achilles tendon and toe injuries, left the field wide open for de Minaur. The Australian player, who had a challenging start against Raonic, managed to gain the upper hand before Raonic’s retirement, much to the delight of the local crowd.

Day of Highs and Lows

The eventful day at the Australian Open was a testament to the highs and lows of competitive tennis. Rinky Hijikata clashed with Germany’s Jan Lennard Struff and Omar Jasika lost to Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in other notable matches. As players sweated it out on the court, the fans rode a rollercoaster of emotions, reflecting the raw and riveting spirit of the sport.

0
Australia Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
Screenwest Revamps Scripted Department, Appoints New Leaders Amid Western Australia's Screen Industry Boom
Screenwest, the venerated Western Australian screen agency, has catalyzed a transformation in its scripted department, elevating Tenille Kennedy to the role of head of scripted: content and talent, and bestowing upon Kirby Brierty the mantle of scripted production programme manager. Already in the thick of their newly assigned roles, both Kennedy and Brierty are primed
Screenwest Revamps Scripted Department, Appoints New Leaders Amid Western Australia's Screen Industry Boom
Alex de Minaur Advances in Australian Open Following Raonic's Injury Withdrawal
10 mins ago
Alex de Minaur Advances in Australian Open Following Raonic's Injury Withdrawal
Revolutionary Treatment Offers Hope to Prostate Cancer Patients
10 mins ago
Revolutionary Treatment Offers Hope to Prostate Cancer Patients
Naomi Osaka Returns to Court at Australian Open 2024: Faces Caroline Garcia in the First Round
8 mins ago
Naomi Osaka Returns to Court at Australian Open 2024: Faces Caroline Garcia in the First Round
Wellington Cowboys Optimistic About Fielding an Under 18s Team in 2024
9 mins ago
Wellington Cowboys Optimistic About Fielding an Under 18s Team in 2024
Rise in STIs Among Australian Youth Sparks Nationwide Awareness Campaign
10 mins ago
Rise in STIs Among Australian Youth Sparks Nationwide Awareness Campaign
Latest Headlines
World News
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
25 seconds
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Prenatal Weather Conditions May Influence Children's Blood Pressure, Study Suggests
43 seconds
Prenatal Weather Conditions May Influence Children's Blood Pressure, Study Suggests
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Case in Delhi Ignites Medical Discussion
47 seconds
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Case in Delhi Ignites Medical Discussion
Study Reveals Disparities in Air Pollution Emissions Reductions
1 min
Study Reveals Disparities in Air Pollution Emissions Reductions
The Comprehensive Guide to Parenthood and Women's Wellness
1 min
The Comprehensive Guide to Parenthood and Women's Wellness
Nicotine, Gut Microbiome, and Metabolic Health: A Complex Dance Unveiled
1 min
Nicotine, Gut Microbiome, and Metabolic Health: A Complex Dance Unveiled
Study Evaluates Financial and Health Impacts of Water Fluoridation in England
1 min
Study Evaluates Financial and Health Impacts of Water Fluoridation in England
Roberto Mancini Criticizes Players' Lack of Commitment Ahead of AFC Asian Cup
2 mins
Roberto Mancini Criticizes Players' Lack of Commitment Ahead of AFC Asian Cup
Controversial Leadership Transition Stirs Tension at Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa
2 mins
Controversial Leadership Transition Stirs Tension at Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
25 seconds
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
9 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
10 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
24 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
28 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
52 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app