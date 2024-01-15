en English
Australia

Naomi Osaka Returns to Court at Australian Open 2024: Faces Caroline Garcia in the First Round

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:24 am EST
Naomi Osaka Returns to Court at Australian Open 2024: Faces Caroline Garcia in the First Round

Two-time Australian Open champion, Naomi Osaka, is set to make her grand return to the court at the Australian Open 2024, her first Grand Slam match since the 2022 US Open. This comes after Osaka took a hiatus from the sport in September 2022 to attend to her mental health and later welcomed her daughter in July 2023. The anticipation surrounding her comeback is palpable, with her first round set against the sixteenth seed, Caroline Garcia.

Osaka’s Anticipated Return

Osaka, who recently became a mother, faces a daunting challenge as she attempts to regain her footing in the sport. Her first hurdle is the formidable Frenchwoman, Caroline Garcia. Garcia, who reached the fourth round of last season’s Australian Open, is expected to offer a challenging match to the returning champion. The outcome of this match could set the tone for Osaka’s performance in the rest of the tournament.

Match Details and Broadcast Information

The match is scheduled to take place at the famous Rod Laver Arena, with an expected start time of around 03:40 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans in India can catch the live broadcast of the match on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on Sony Sports 3 and 4 channels. Additionally, live streaming of the Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia match can be accessed by subscribing to the Sony LIV App.

Other Highlights of the Australian Open 2024

Besides Osaka’s much-awaited comeback, the Australian Open 2024 promises a line-up of top players, including Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, Angelique Kerber, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Ben Shelton. In particular, Coco Gauff’s advancement to the second round following her victory over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova has already created some buzz. The tournament is shaping up to be an action-packed event, providing the perfect platform for Osaka’s return to Grand Slam tennis.

Australia Japan Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

