Naomi Girma Makes History as U.S. Soccer’s Female Player of the Year

Naomi Girma has broken new ground by being crowned the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year for 2023, a historic feat as she becomes only the second Black player to secure this honor in the award’s 39-year history. Her prowess extends beyond national recognition as she was also dubbed the NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League) Defender of the Year, testifying to her exceptional performance at the club level with the San Diego Wave.

Exceptional Defense Capabilities

Girma has emerged as a cornerstone of the U.S. defense, playing a pivotal role in a record where only one goal was conceded at the Women’s World Cup. Despite the U.S. team’s early departure in the tournament during the Round of 16, Girma’s contributions were far from overlooked. She played every minute of the U.S. team’s World Cup games and started in 16 matches overall for the country in the past year, a testament to her tenacity and unwavering dedication to the sport.

Accolades and Recognition

Notably, Girma is no stranger to accolades. In 2020, she clinched the Young Player of the Year award, making her the sixth individual to have won both titles, an achievement that speaks volumes about her skill and consistency. Girma’s success story is a beacon of inspiration for many, as she continues to push boundaries and shatter glass ceilings with her talent and hard work.

Rising Star: Olivia Moultrie

Alongside Girma, another star is rising in the U.S. Soccer horizon – Olivia Moultrie. At just 18, Moultrie was named the Young Female Player of the Year by U.S. Soccer, a testament to her growth and contributions to the sport. She has made two appearances for the senior U.S. national team and played a significant role in her NWSL club, the Portland Thorns. Her performance in the regular season, marked by two goals and three assists, is indicative of her potential and the remarkable journey ahead.

The U.S. Soccer players of the year are chosen through votes from a diverse group that encompasses national team coaches and players, federation officials, NWSL head coaches, media members, and fans. The recognition of Girma and Moultrie reflects not just their individual prowess, but also the growth and future of women’s soccer in the United States.