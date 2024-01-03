en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Nani Roma’s Comeback to Dakar Rally with Ford: A New Chapter Unfolds

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 8:42 am EST
Nani Roma’s Comeback to Dakar Rally with Ford: A New Chapter Unfolds

After a year-long absence due to a health battle with bladder cancer, Spanish rally driver Nani Roma is returning to the Dakar Rally. Roma, a seasoned participant since 1996, will be part of the Ford team, marking Ford’s debut as a constructor in the Dakar Rally. The 2024 edition promises to be an exciting event with the return of Roma and the rivalry between Nasser Al-Attiyah and Sébastien Loeb, who will be racing the same Prodrive Hunter T1+ machine.

Roma’s Comeback

Nani Roma’s return signifies not just a personal triumph over health challenges, but also an ambitious goal. Roma is set to help Ford develop a car capable of winning the Dakar. The team has prepared a new car, expected to be introduced in spring, which Roma is confident will be a potent contender in the race. The 28-year-old Spaniard, whose achievements include victories in the Baja Aragon and Desafio Ruta 40, is now eyeing a victory at the Dakar Rally.

The Rally Contenders

The 2024 Dakar Rally, set to cover a total distance of 7,891km, boasts of a field of 343 participants. Among them are multiple-time champions Stéphane Peterhansel and Carlos Sainz, alongside contenders like Yazeed Al Rajhi, Lucas Moraes, and Giniel de Villiers. The Audi RS Q e-tron, despite a tempered enthusiasm from its drivers in the 2023 edition, still holds promise. Teams Mini X-Raid, Century, and MD Rallye are also expected to put up a strong fight.

Challenges and Changes

The 2024 Dakar Rally will take place entirely in Saudi Arabia and features a two-day chrono stage with no overnight assistance allowed. This year, there will be over 70 T3 buggies in the Challenger class, and the quad riders field has been downsized to only 10. In the trucks category, a fierce battle is expected between Czech and the Netherlands teams. Notably absent from this year’s race will be KTM’s Mathias Walkner due to a crash.

0
Automotive Spain Sports
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Accelerated Shift Towards Electric Vehicles in the United States

By Nimrah Khatoon

Suzuki GD 110s: A Powerhouse in Pakistan's Motorcycle Market

By Rizwan Shah

New Year, New Car: Edmunds' Picks to Align With Your Resolutions

By Nitish Verma

DriveItAway's CEO Shares 2023 Achievements, 2024 Growth Strategies in Year-End Message

By Muhammad Jawad

2024 Kickstarts with a Spate of SUV Launches: Choices Galore for Autom ...
@Automotive · 14 mins
2024 Kickstarts with a Spate of SUV Launches: Choices Galore for Autom ...
heart comment 0
Delivery Agent Switches to Horseback Amidst Truckers’ Protests

By Nimrah Khatoon

Delivery Agent Switches to Horseback Amidst Truckers' Protests
Rising Transport Costs Drive Car Ownership in Ghana: An Exploration of Fuel-Efficient Cars and 2024’s Best Picks

By Ebenezer Mensah

Rising Transport Costs Drive Car Ownership in Ghana: An Exploration of Fuel-Efficient Cars and 2024's Best Picks
Aeva Technologies to Supply 4D LiDAR Technology to Leading Automotive OEM

By BNN Correspondents

Aeva Technologies to Supply 4D LiDAR Technology to Leading Automotive OEM
Indian E-Rickshaw ‘City Pod’ Shines at Netherlands E-Mobility Expo

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian E-Rickshaw 'City Pod' Shines at Netherlands E-Mobility Expo
Latest Headlines
World News
Battling Winter Woes: Hair Fall and Skin Dryness
19 seconds
Battling Winter Woes: Hair Fall and Skin Dryness
Unprecedented Shift in Canadian Politics: Conservative Party Takes the Lead
42 seconds
Unprecedented Shift in Canadian Politics: Conservative Party Takes the Lead
Bear Elite Hybrid vs Helix Dusk Luxe: A Detailed Comparison
1 min
Bear Elite Hybrid vs Helix Dusk Luxe: A Detailed Comparison
England's NHS Faces Unprecedented Six-Day Doctors' Strike
1 min
England's NHS Faces Unprecedented Six-Day Doctors' Strike
Enveric Biosciences Announces EB-003 as Lead Drug Candidate for Mental Health Disorders
2 mins
Enveric Biosciences Announces EB-003 as Lead Drug Candidate for Mental Health Disorders
Eluned Morgan Opts Out of First Minister Race, Citing Previous Campaign Challenges
2 mins
Eluned Morgan Opts Out of First Minister Race, Citing Previous Campaign Challenges
Mirati Therapeutics: Innovating Cancer Treatment with KRAZATI and Sitravatinib
3 mins
Mirati Therapeutics: Innovating Cancer Treatment with KRAZATI and Sitravatinib
From Myanmar's Frontlines to a Boat Builder: A War Correspondent's Journey to Mental Wellbeing
4 mins
From Myanmar's Frontlines to a Boat Builder: A War Correspondent's Journey to Mental Wellbeing
Henry Slade: A Season of Triumphs and an Uncertain Future
5 mins
Henry Slade: A Season of Triumphs and an Uncertain Future
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app