Nani Roma’s Comeback to Dakar Rally with Ford: A New Chapter Unfolds

After a year-long absence due to a health battle with bladder cancer, Spanish rally driver Nani Roma is returning to the Dakar Rally. Roma, a seasoned participant since 1996, will be part of the Ford team, marking Ford’s debut as a constructor in the Dakar Rally. The 2024 edition promises to be an exciting event with the return of Roma and the rivalry between Nasser Al-Attiyah and Sébastien Loeb, who will be racing the same Prodrive Hunter T1+ machine.

Roma’s Comeback

Nani Roma’s return signifies not just a personal triumph over health challenges, but also an ambitious goal. Roma is set to help Ford develop a car capable of winning the Dakar. The team has prepared a new car, expected to be introduced in spring, which Roma is confident will be a potent contender in the race. The 28-year-old Spaniard, whose achievements include victories in the Baja Aragon and Desafio Ruta 40, is now eyeing a victory at the Dakar Rally.

The Rally Contenders

The 2024 Dakar Rally, set to cover a total distance of 7,891km, boasts of a field of 343 participants. Among them are multiple-time champions Stéphane Peterhansel and Carlos Sainz, alongside contenders like Yazeed Al Rajhi, Lucas Moraes, and Giniel de Villiers. The Audi RS Q e-tron, despite a tempered enthusiasm from its drivers in the 2023 edition, still holds promise. Teams Mini X-Raid, Century, and MD Rallye are also expected to put up a strong fight.

Challenges and Changes

The 2024 Dakar Rally will take place entirely in Saudi Arabia and features a two-day chrono stage with no overnight assistance allowed. This year, there will be over 70 T3 buggies in the Challenger class, and the quad riders field has been downsized to only 10. In the trucks category, a fierce battle is expected between Czech and the Netherlands teams. Notably absent from this year’s race will be KTM’s Mathias Walkner due to a crash.