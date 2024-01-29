Nakheel Community Management Boosts Dubai's Sports Infrastructure with New Netball Courts

Nakheel Community Management (NCM) has marked the commencement of a significant community sports infrastructure project in Dubai's Jumeirah Village Circle.

The construction of six netball courts is set to transform the local sporting landscape, signifying NCM's unwavering commitment to promoting health, fitness, and community engagement in the city's vibrant residential clusters.

Strengthening Community Bonds Through Sport

This groundbreaking development is a part of a larger initiative by NCM to establish Nakheel Communities as the Home of Netball in the region. The project aims to nurture an active community around the sport, thereby fostering stronger social bonds among residents. The construction initiative was endorsed by the presence of key NCM and project senior management team members at the groundbreaking ceremony, including Mohammed Rashed and Francis Giani.

NCM's Investment in the Future of Netball

NCM's investment in netball extends beyond the creation of physical spaces. Its sponsorship of the UAE Netball Federation, which includes the UAE Falcons and UAE Young Falcons teams, is a testament to its commitment to the sport's growth. By nurturing the development of these teams, NCM is contributing to the UAE's global sporting footprint; the UAE Netball Federation currently ranks 24th in the world.

Evolving the Face of Nakheel Communities

NCM's focus on customer happiness, community centricity, customer focus, and technology-driven services has been instrumental in shaping the ethos of Nakheel Communities. The addition of the netball courts, designed to encourage community involvement and provide residents with ample opportunities for sports and recreation, is aligned with this ethos. Nakheel, a leading developer in Dubai renowned for iconic projects such as the Palm Jumeirah, has significantly enhanced Dubai's coastline. Its master developments offer a range of attractions for citizens, residents, and tourists alike.

NCM is tasked with managing communities housing approximately 700,000 residents across Dubai. Nakheel also boasts a diverse retail and hospitality portfolio, including shopping centers, retail pavilions, and hotels. The new netball courts form part of a broader strategy to enhance community engagement and improve the quality of life for residents across these communities.