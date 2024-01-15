en English
Kenya

Nairobi United Triumphs Over Kajiado FC in NSL Clash, Ascends to Third Position

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:44 am EST
Nairobi United Triumphs Over Kajiado FC in NSL Clash, Ascends to Third Position

In a pivotal National Super League (NSL) match at Ildamat Stadium in Kajiado County, Nairobi United outplayed Kajiado FC with a decisive 3-0 victory. The game served as another reminder of the challenges facing Kajiado FC’s manager, Francis Xavier, who is yet to taste victory with the squad.

Early Lead and Dominance

Nairobi United seized the initiative early in the game with a quick goal by Daniel Bichiok in the fifth minute, effectively setting the tone for the match. The team’s momentum continued unabated as Fison Wangamati found the back of the net in the twelfth minute, capitalizing on a defensive blunder by Kajiado’s goalkeeper.

Unsuccessful Rally and Final Blow

Despite Kajiado FC’s attempts to regain control in the second half, their efforts were thwarted when Nairobi United was awarded a penalty in the 65th minute. Henry Omollo’s penalty kick was initially saved by Kajiado’s goalkeeper, Daniel Wamalwa, but Omollo managed to score on the rebound, securing a third and final goal for Nairobi United.

Post-Match Reflections

In the aftermath of the game, Nairobi United’s coach, Edwin Mwaura, lauded his team’s adherence to their game plan, while acknowledging room for further improvements. On the other side, Francis Xavier, Kajiado FC’s beleaguered manager, conceded the pressing need for his squad to bolster several aspects of their gameplay, with a particular emphasis on enhancing their defense.

The victory has catapulted Nairobi United to the third position in the NSL standings, hot on the heels of Naivas FC and Mathare United. As the week 16 matches of NSL continue, the league’s dynamics promise to further evolve, setting the stage for more thrilling encounters on the field.

Kenya Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Kenya

