Nail-Biting Finishes in New Brunswick High School Hockey Games

In a riveting series of high school hockey games in New Brunswick, several teams scrapped for victory, producing close scores and showcasing an array of talent across the board. The highlight of the week was the face-off between Ecole Secondaire Nepisiguit and Polyvalente Louis-Mailloux at the Colisée Léopold-Foulem in Caraquet.

Advertisment

Nepisiguit Triumphs Over Louis-Mailloux

In a nail-biting finish, Nepisiguit emerged victoriously with a scoreline of 4-3. This victory was not a one-man show, but rather a symphony of team play. Anthony Levesque, Jacob Brideau, Mathieu Hache, and Zachary Roy found the back of the net for Nepisiguit. The assists, too, were evenly distributed among Frédéric Maltais, Mikael Thibeault, Antoni LeBlanc, and Jacob Chiasson. On the other end, Louis-Mailloux fought back with goals from Patrick D'Astous and Nicholas Léger St-Pierre, aided by Gabriel Robichaud.

Thrilling Performance by A.J. Savoie

Advertisment

In another match, A.J. Savoie put on a commendable performance. Gregory Charest spearheaded the scoring, followed by Arthur Felix, Zaic Couturier, Alex Savoie, and Lucas Bernard. Assists came from Nathan Castonguay, Zack Perron, and Isaac Beaulieu. Blackville, despite their best efforts, couldn't thwart A.J. Savoie's onslaught. Their scorers were Jaxon Jardine and Roman Stewart, with assists from Kale Hallihan and Shamus Gunter.

A.-M. Sormany Edges Out Oromocto Blues

In a thrilling contest, Cité Des Jeunes A.-M. Sormany narrowly edged out the Oromocto Home Hardware Blues at the King Arrow Arena with a score of 5-4. Scorers for A.-M. Sormany included Michael John Power, Maxime Guimond, Pascal Ruest, Charles-Alexandre Levasseur, and Cody Bonenfant, who were ably supported by assists from Rafaël Nadeau, Patrick Morin, Chandler Ouellette, and Vincent Theriault. Oromocto's response was led by Ethan Knorr and Will Bailey, with valuable contributions from Anthony Diotte and assists from Chris Paul, Shane Jarratt, Kael Kirkbride, Evan Barker, and Austin Jones.

These games not only provided a platform for young athletes to showcase their immense talent but also highlighted the spirit of teamwork, resilience, and fair play. The saga of high school hockey continues in New Brunswick, crafting narratives of struggle, ambition, and sheer human will.