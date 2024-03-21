Nagelsmann Revamps Germany Squad with World Cup Veterans and Newcomers for Euro 2024 Prep

Germany's national football team coach, Julian Nagelsmann, announced a significantly altered 26-man squad for the upcoming friendlies against France in Lyon on March 23 and the Netherlands in Frankfurt three days later. The move, aimed at injecting a "fresh breeze" into the team, sees the return of 2014 World Cup winners Manuel Neuer and Toni Kroos and excludes 11 players from last November's selection. Nagelsmann emphasizes choosing players for their current momentum over past reputations.

Advertisment

Strategic Overhaul and Notable Inclusions

The squad's overhaul comes after a disappointing run, with Germany winning just three of 11 games in 2023, including a group-stage exit at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Nagelsmann, focusing on rejuvenating the team, has brought in six newcomers, highlighting players from Stuttgart, who have shown significant improvement this season. Among the veterans, Kroos's return is notable, having last played for Germany in July 2021, and Neuer, making a comeback after a 15-month hiatus due to a broken leg. Despite Neuer's return, Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen could still be a contender for the starting goalkeeper position.

Exclusions and Tactical Adjustments

Advertisment

Several established players, including Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Mats Hummels, and Niklas Suele, have been left out of the squad. This selection strategy underlines Nagelsmann's commitment to form and cohesion over big names. The absence of Leroy Sane due to suspension further underscores the shift towards a team built on current performance levels rather than past achievements. The squad also sees a minimal representation from Borussia Dortmund, with only striker Niclas Fuellkrug making the cut.

Looking Forward to Euro 2024

With Euro 2024 on the horizon, Nagelsmann's squad selection sends a clear message about the importance of adaptability and form. As Germany prepares to host the tournament, the inclusion of fresh faces and the return of seasoned players like Kroos and Neuer could be the key to revitalizing the team's prospects. The upcoming friendlies against France and the Netherlands will be crucial in testing the team's new dynamics and setting the tone for a hopeful resurgence on the European stage.