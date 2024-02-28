Nagaland Gears Up for 3rd Northeast Olympic Games with Elite Coaching Camp in Kohima

As the torch for the upcoming 3rd Northeast Olympic Games begins its journey, the state of Nagaland is leaving no stone unturned in its quest for athletic excellence. At the heart of this preparation is the high-performance coaching camp that kicked off at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima, marking a new chapter in the state's athletic endeavors. Spearheaded by the Nagaland Athletics Association, this camp is not just a training ground but a beacon of hope and aspiration for athletes across the state.

Elite Coaching for Aspiring Champions

The camp has become a melting pot of talent and expertise, featuring a roster of top coaches from across India. Among them are Om Prakash Karhana, specializing in throws, I A Shivanand, focusing on middle and long-distance running, and Deepak Dhillon, who brings his rich experience in sprints and hurdles to the table. This exceptional lineup of coaches is not just a testament to the quality of training being imparted but also reflects the Athletic Federation of India's commitment to nurturing talent in the Northeast. The athletes, selected based on their stellar performance at the Nagaland Olympic and Paralympic Games 2024, are being given an opportunity to hone their skills under the guidance of these distinguished coaches.

A Collaborative Effort

The Nagaland Athletics Association's efforts in organizing this camp have been significantly boosted by the support from Dr. Lalit Bhanot, the chairman of the Athletic Federation of India Planning Committee, and Dr. Adille Sumariwala, the federation's president. Their involvement underscores the federation's dedication to promoting athletics not just in Nagaland but across the Northeastern region. This collaborative endeavor is poised to elevate the standards of athletic training and performance, promising a brighter future for the sport in the region.

Looking Ahead

As the training camp progresses, the focus is not just on physical conditioning but also on instilling a sense of discipline, teamwork, and resilience among the athletes. This holistic approach to training is expected to significantly impact the performance of the Nagaland team at the upcoming Northeast Olympic Games. With the support of the Athletic Federation of India and the dedicated efforts of the state's athletes and coaches, Nagaland is on track to make a formidable mark on the national athletic scene. The journey from the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima to the podiums of the Northeast Olympic Games is filled with challenges, but for these athletes, every hurdle is an opportunity to leap towards greatness.