Nagaland Football Team (40+) Honored for National Masters Games Victory by KDFA

The Kohima District Football Association (KDFA) recently celebrated the remarkable victory of the Nagaland Football Team (40+) at the 6th National Masters Games 2024 in Goa, highlighting a blend of achievement and advocacy for better support for veteran athletes. The event, graced by notable figures including K Kire, the former DGP of Nagaland and president of the Nagaland Veteran Football Association, underscored both the triumphs and challenges faced by the team.
Champions Celebrated
During the felicitation, Kire extended heartfelt congratulations to the team for their outstanding performance, bringing pride to the state. His speech also touched upon the financial burdens shouldered by the veteran players, many of whom fund their participation out of pocket. This commitment, he noted, deserves recognition and support, particularly from the government, to alleviate the financial strain on the athletes and their families. Kire's advocacy for institutional support underlines the broader issue of funding in sports, especially for events not recognized by the Olympics.
A Call for Support
The event also served as a platform for discussing the need for better financial backing from the government. Given the sacrifices and personal expenses incurred by the players, Kire emphasized the importance of having reserved funds for athletes participating in all types of competitions, not just Olympic disciplines. This sentiment was echoed by K Neibou Sekhose, president of the Nagaland Football Association, who praised the players for their dedication and the organizers for their efforts in arranging the felicitation program.
Future Hopes
Looking ahead, there is a hopeful outlook for not only football veterans but athletes across various disciplines in Nagaland. The recognition of their achievements and the discussions around financial support are steps toward fostering a more supportive environment for sports in the state. The success of the Nagaland Football Team (40+) in the 6th National Masters Games is a testament to the talent and passion that exists, waiting to be nurtured with adequate resources and recognition.