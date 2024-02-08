Naga Wrestler Atuo Tevo Triumphs at 62nd Southern Angami Sports Association Meet

In a riveting display of strength and agility, 24-year-old Atuo Tevo from Kidima Village clinched the championship title at the 62nd Southern Angami Sports Association (SASA) Wrestling meet. The event, held at the historic Kimipfuphe Ground in Kigwema, saw Tevo walk away with a prize money of Rs 80,000.

A Triumph of Strength and Skill

The final match of the tournament was a thrilling spectacle as Tevo, weighing in at 99 kgs, faced off against Kekhrie Yhosh, a formidable opponent from Kigwema village. Both wrestlers are known for their prowess in Naga style wrestling, a traditional sport that demands not just physical strength but also strategic acumen.

The bout lasted over three minutes, with both athletes demonstrating exceptional skill and determination. In the end, it was Tevo who managed to secure the winning move, sending waves of jubilation through the crowd.

Rewarding Talent and Perseverance

As the runner-up, Yhosh received a cash prize of Rs 60,000. Ruokuovituo Lese from Mima village and Kevidel Mekro from Viswema village took home Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively for securing third and fourth place.

Each quarter-finalist was awarded Rs 5000, underscoring the commitment to rewarding talent and perseverance. A total of 34 wrestlers from the region participated in the event, representing various villages and showcasing the rich diversity of the sport.

Investing in Potential

The inaugural guest, Dr. Tsielhoutuo Ato Rhutso, MLA, emphasized the importance of enhancing prize money for wrestlers to encourage participation and nurture talent. He highlighted the potential for Naga wrestlers at the international level, particularly in belt wrestling.

Rhutso also urged investment in wrestling and shooting sports, encouraging local communities to support these disciplines. His message resonated with the gathering, especially the senior citizens present at the event.

The 62nd SASA meet is part of a three-day event that also includes the 3rd Edition of Dzukou Cup 2024. This portion of the event will feature 13 village teams competing in Men's Football and Volleyball for both genders, further promoting sports and unity within the community.

As the sun set on another exhilarating edition of the SASA Wrestling meet, it became clear that this was more than just a sporting event. It was a celebration of resilience, skill, and the indomitable spirit of the Naga wrestlers.

In the words of the closing guest, Kevipodi Sophie, MLA, "These are not just athletes; they are our ambassadors, carrying forward our traditions and making us proud on global platforms."

