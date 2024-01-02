en English
Interviews

Naeem Amoojee Reveals Trials Amidst South Africa’s Top Football League

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:03 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
Naeem Amoojee Reveals Trials Amidst South Africa’s Top Football League

Former Premier Soccer League (PSL) star Naeem Amoojee opened up about the difficulties he had playing in South Africa’s top division of football in an interview with FARPost. The striker’s journey—one characterised by poor leadership, underappreciation, and a crippling injury—serves as a sobering reminder of the difficulties players encounter at the highest levels of competitive sports.

Regretted Move to Baroka FC

Amoojee’s tale of perseverance begins with a regretful transfer from Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) to Baroka FC. Despite thriving at TTM and receiving the unconditional support of the Limpopo community, the allure of PSL competition compelled him to make the move. However, his introduction to Baroka was marred by disappointment. In his very first training session, he learned he wouldn’t be utilized due to the presence of another striker, Evidence Makgopa. This revelation dealt a significant blow to his confidence and marked the beginning of a challenging period at Baroka, where he felt underappreciated and underplayed under the watch of then-coach Matsemela Thoka.

Struggles at TS Sporting and Moroka Swallows

Amoojee’s trials continued even after he was loaned to TS Sporting, where he grappled with finding his form. His challenges were further compounded when he signed with Moroka Swallows in 2022. Although he showed promise during the pre-season, he was often played out of position during league games, resulting in minimal game time. This mismanagement was a significant setback for the striker, hampering his performance and morale.

Back Injury and End of Contract

Amoojee’s hardship took a turn for the worse when he sustained a back injury during a training session. The unfortunate event coincided with the arrival of new coach Ernst Middendorp at Swallows. The injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season, and with the change in coaching staff, his future at the club became uncertain. In July 2023, it was confirmed that Swallows would not renew his contract, signaling an end to his turbulent journey in the PSL.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

