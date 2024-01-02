Naeem Amoojee Reveals Trials Amidst South Africa’s Top Football League

Former Premier Soccer League (PSL) star Naeem Amoojee opened up about the difficulties he had playing in South Africa’s top division of football in an interview with FARPost. The striker’s journey—one characterised by poor leadership, underappreciation, and a crippling injury—serves as a sobering reminder of the difficulties players encounter at the highest levels of competitive sports.

Regretted Move to Baroka FC

Amoojee’s tale of perseverance begins with a regretful transfer from Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) to Baroka FC. Despite thriving at TTM and receiving the unconditional support of the Limpopo community, the allure of PSL competition compelled him to make the move. However, his introduction to Baroka was marred by disappointment. In his very first training session, he learned he wouldn’t be utilized due to the presence of another striker, Evidence Makgopa. This revelation dealt a significant blow to his confidence and marked the beginning of a challenging period at Baroka, where he felt underappreciated and underplayed under the watch of then-coach Matsemela Thoka.

Struggles at TS Sporting and Moroka Swallows

Amoojee’s trials continued even after he was loaned to TS Sporting, where he grappled with finding his form. His challenges were further compounded when he signed with Moroka Swallows in 2022. Although he showed promise during the pre-season, he was often played out of position during league games, resulting in minimal game time. This mismanagement was a significant setback for the striker, hampering his performance and morale.

Back Injury and End of Contract

Amoojee’s hardship took a turn for the worse when he sustained a back injury during a training session. The unfortunate event coincided with the arrival of new coach Ernst Middendorp at Swallows. The injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season, and with the change in coaching staff, his future at the club became uncertain. In July 2023, it was confirmed that Swallows would not renew his contract, signaling an end to his turbulent journey in the PSL.