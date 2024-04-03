NABA Triumphs Again at Zimbabwe Volleyball Open, Sets Sights on Continental Championships

The Non-Academic Bachelors Association (NABA) clinched another victory at the Zimbabwe Volleyball Open Tournament 2024, held at Midlands State University, solidifying their status as the nation's top men's volleyball team. This win comes on the heels of their recent success at the Harare Volleyball Season Opener, marking a victorious start to the year. NABA's journey to the finals was marked by strategic plays and unwavering determination, besting teams like Crocs and Black Rhinos before facing off against Support Unit in a thrilling final showdown.

Path to Victory

NABA's road to the championship was no walk in the park. They kicked off the tournament with a decisive victory against Crocs in the quarterfinals, followed by a strong performance against Black Rhinos in the semifinals. The final against Support Unit was a nail-biter, ending in a 3-2 win for NABA. This victory not only showcased NABA's skill and teamwork but also their resilience and ability to perform under pressure.

Women's Division Highlights

In the women's division, Harare City Women reclaimed their title in a closely contested final against UZ Wolves Women. Their journey to the top mirrored the intensity of the men's division, with victories against Chinhoyi University of Technology and Black Mambas. The final against UZ Wolves was a testament to their skill and perseverance, culminating in a 3-2 win. The women's division was equally competitive, with 10 teams vying for the championship.

Looking Ahead

With these victories, both NABA and Harare City Women have set a high bar for the upcoming Continental Volleyball Club Championships in Egypt. Their performances in the Zimbabwe Volleyball Open Tournament have not only earned them national acclaim but also positioned them as strong contenders on the international stage. As they prepare for the championships, their focus, determination, and teamwork will be crucial in their pursuit of continental glory.