Social Issues

N3on’s Controversy & O’Malley’s Upcoming UFC Rematch: A Tale of Two Fighters

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:42 pm EST
N3on's Controversy & O'Malley's Upcoming UFC Rematch: A Tale of Two Fighters

Renowned YouTuber and Kick streamer Rangesh ‘N3on’ Mutama is currently under a storm of criticisms after an incident that occurred during a podcast with UFC bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley. In a moment that has been widely perceived as inappropriate, N3on asked explicit questions about unconventional sexual practices, seemingly oblivious to the presence of O’Malley’s three-year-old daughter, Elena.

Backlash from Fans

A video clip capturing this segment was posted on the HappyPunch X account, and it wasn’t long before it drew flak from the audience. Among the numerous negative comments, one by a user named AfrikanChef_ZA stood out, expressing disbelief that N3on would have such a conversation with a child in the room. This incident adds to a string of recent controversies surrounding N3on, including the backlash he received when he requested prayers from fans before a hospital check-up.

O’Malley’s Parenting Struggles & Professional Challenges

During the same TimboSugaShow podcast, Sean O’Malley, affectionately known as ‘Sugar,’ opened up about the struggles of parenting. The UFC champ admitted having a tough time disciplining his daughter, candidly describing her as a ‘spoilt little brat.’ Despite these personal challenges, O’Malley remains focused on his professional life, gearing up to defend his title against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera at UFC 299 in March 2024.

The Upcoming Fight: A Rematch with Vera

This fight marks a rematch of their August 2020 bout, which Vera had won. The anticipation for this rematch is high, and fans are eager to see if O’Malley can turn the tables this time. Parallel to his training, O’Malley has also been engaged in a social media dispute with featherweight title challenger Ilia Topuria, further highlighting the many dimensions of the champion’s life.

0
Social Issues Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

