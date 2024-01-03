en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

N.C. State Football: Departures of Battle and White Reshape Defensive Lineup

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:08 pm EST
N.C. State Football: Departures of Battle and White Reshape Defensive Lineup

In a substantial reshuffle for N.C. State’s football team, the defensive lineup is witnessing significant changes with two pivotal players making decisions that will mold the team’s future roster. Cornerback Shyheim Battle, a five-year veteran, has declared for the NFL draft. He leaves behind a memorable collegiate career featuring 144 total tackles, seven interceptions, and 25 pass breakups. In his last season, Battle achieved a career-high of 46 tackles, earning an All-ACC honorable mention. His exit is shadowed by another departure, as Aydan White, another cornerback, has decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer after four years at N.C. State.

Departure of Key Players

Accumulating 101 career tackles, eight interceptions, and 25 pass breakups during his tenure, White’s exit is a notable loss for the team. His impressive performance earned him two All-ACC selections. Both Battle and White expressed gratitude for their time with the Wolfpack, leaving a void in the team’s defensive lineup. The team is feeling the impact of these departures, having already lost several players to the transfer portal, the NFL draft, and injury.

Looking Forward

Despite these exits, N.C. State is not left high and dry. The team has signed Corey Coley Jr. and Tamarcus Cooley from Maryland, bolstering its defensive lineup. They will also rely on returners like Bishop Fitzgerald, Devan Boykin, and Sean Brown to step up in the secondary. The latter two have announced partnerships with Savage Wolves NIL for the upcoming 2024 season, adding a fresh dynamic to the team’s defensive strategy.

Changing Landscape of College Football

The departures of Battle and White underscore a broader shift in college football, with players increasingly leveraging opportunities in the transfer portal and NFL draft. These decisions not only reshape the team’s rosters but also reflect the evolving narrative of college football, where players are progressively asserting their career aspirations and seeking new horizons.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
1 min ago
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
In an unprecedented move, Arsenal Football Club has voiced its concerns to the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) regarding the perceived inadequate protection of their star player, Bukayo Saka, against overly aggressive play in the Premier League. The club holds that players are not being penalised as they should be, often escaping yellow cards
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
Toronto Maple Leafs Nearing Contract Extension with William Nylander; Contrasting Scenarios in Vancouver
4 mins ago
Toronto Maple Leafs Nearing Contract Extension with William Nylander; Contrasting Scenarios in Vancouver
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley: An Exciting FA Cup Encounter Looms Despite Player Absences
4 mins ago
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley: An Exciting FA Cup Encounter Looms Despite Player Absences
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
2 mins ago
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
3 mins ago
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
4 mins ago
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
Latest Headlines
World News
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
50 seconds
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
1 min
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
2 mins
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
2 mins
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
3 mins
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
3 mins
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
3 mins
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
3 mins
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
4 mins
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
35 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app