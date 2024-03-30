Musselburgh Easter Saturday Races Called Off Due to Waterlogged Track

Easter Saturday's highly anticipated racing programme at Musselburgh has been cancelled following severe rainfall, leaving the track waterlogged and unsafe for participants. The decision was made early Saturday morning after the course absorbed an additional 3.25mm of rain, adding to the 15mm received on Friday, rendering a section of the back straight perilous for racing activities.

Advertisment

According to racecourse director Bill Farnsworth, the unusually wet winter and a high water table contributed significantly to the inability of the grounds to cope with the additional rainfall. The cancellation marks a disappointing start to the flat racing season at Musselburgh, with the fixture list including prominent races such as the Queen's Cup and the Scottish Sprint Cup.

Safety First

Farnsworth emphasized that the safety of jockeys and horses remains the paramount concern, leading to the difficult but necessary decision to cancel the day's events. The racecourse team expressed their disappointment, acknowledging the excitement and efforts put in by racegoers, participants, and organizers towards what was set to be a standout day in the racing calendar.

Advertisment

Next Steps for Ticket Holders

Individuals holding tickets for the cancelled event will be contacted directly with options for transferring their bookings to future meetings or obtaining full refunds. This customer-focused approach aims to minimize the inconvenience caused by the cancellation and maintain the strong community support Musselburgh races enjoy.

Looking Ahead

Musselburgh racecourse is now set to shift its focus towards the upcoming Go North weekend, starting with a jumping fixture on Friday evening. This pivot underscores the racecourse's resilience and commitment to providing top-quality racing experiences despite the challenges posed by weather and other unforeseen circumstances.

As the racing community reflects on this cancellation, it also serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of outdoor sports and the critical importance of safety considerations. The anticipation now builds for Musselburgh's next fixture, with hopes for better weather and a successful return to racing action.