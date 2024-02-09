Music and Wrestling Legend Jimmy Hart to Appear at Broken 'Harts' Broken Bones VIII

In a thrilling convergence of music and wrestling legacies, the iconic "Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart is set to make a special appearance at River City Championship Wrestling's (RCCW) much-anticipated event, Broken "Harts" Broken Bones VIII, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Fans will have the chance to meet and greet the WWE Hall of Famer at the Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52 from 5-7 p.m., before the wrestling matches commence at 7:00 p.m.

Advertisment

When Wrestling and Music Collide

Hart, who managed legendary wrestlers like Hulk Hogan and Jerry "The King" Lawler during his illustrious career, is also renowned for his musical talents. As a former member of the rock band 'The Gentrys,' he contributed to the group's success with their smash hit "Keep on Dancing." This unique blend of music and sports entertainment has solidified Hart's status as a pop culture icon.

Giving Back to the Community

Advertisment

In the spirit of unity and giving, a portion of the proceeds from the meet and greet will be donated to the 95.7 The Rock Foundation. This charitable organization is dedicated to supporting worthy causes in the La Crosse area, making Hart's appearance not only an exciting event for fans but also an opportunity to contribute to the local community.

An Evening of High-Octane Wrestling Action

Following the meet and greet, fans will be treated to an exhilarating night of wrestling action, featuring six electrifying matches. While ringside seats have been snapped up by eager fans, general admission tickets remain available for those looking to witness the high-flying athleticism and dramatic showdowns that RCCW is known for.

Advertisment

As the countdown to Broken "Harts" Broken Bones VIII begins, the wrestling community and fans alike eagerly anticipate the return of "The Mouth of the South" to the ring. Jimmy Hart's undeniable charisma and talent for entertaining crowds promises to make this an unforgettable evening for all in attendance.

For more information about the event or RCCW, interested individuals can visit the organization's Facebook page. Don't miss this opportunity to witness a legendary figure in both the wrestling and music worlds, and contribute to a worthy cause in the process.

As the sun sets on another day in the world of sports entertainment, one thing is certain: the upcoming Broken "Harts" Broken Bones VIII event will be a night to remember. With the iconic Jimmy Hart at the helm, fans can expect an evening filled with excitement, nostalgia, and the indomitable spirit of wrestling.