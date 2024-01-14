en English
Olympics

Muscat Set to Host FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier for 2024 Paris Games

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:16 am EST
Muscat Set to Host FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier for 2024 Paris Games

With the heat of competition set to rise in the heart of the Middle East, Muscat is preparing to host the Federation Internationale de Hockey (FIH) Hockey Olympic Qualifier. The tournament, which is a crucial pathway to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, is about to witness eight robust teams battling for three direct qualification spots. The participating teams are neatly divided into two pools, with Pool A comprising Great Britain, Malaysia, Pakistan, and China, while Pool B boasts Germany, New Zealand, Canada, and Chile.

Competition Format & Schedule

The tournament kicks off with Germany taking on Canada, followed by New Zealand squaring off against Chile. The day continues in a flurry of hockey fervor with Malaysia and China engaging in their maiden match, and concludes with a showdown between Great Britain and Pakistan. The tournament adopts a league-based format, where the top two teams from each pool will progress to the semi-finals, while the third and fourth-ranked teams will compete for positions 5th to 8th. The group matches will continue until Thursday, with the semi-finals and classification matches scheduled for Saturday. The grand finale and the bronze medal decider will take place on Sunday.

Team Preparations & Expectations

The event has been marked by a wave of anticipation from team managers and coaches, who have conceded to expecting a tough competition ahead. They have also shed light on their teams’ intensive preparations and expressed admiration for the exceptional facilities available in Oman. Wang Haiqin, Team Manager of China, spotlighted the difficulty of securing an Olympic ticket from Asia, underscoring the team’s rigorous training regime. New Zealand’s Head Coach, Greg Nicol, spoke of his team’s thorough preparations, highlighting the benefits of Oman’s top-notch hockey facilities and infrastructure for the sport’s development.

Hosting the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier in Muscat

Muscat, along with Valencia and Ranchi, has been chosen as one of the three host cities to stage this significant event. The choice of location shows the growing recognition of Oman’s sporting infrastructure and its commitment to promoting hockey. With the stakes running high and the world’s eyes firmly fixed on Muscat, the city is set to deliver a hockey spectacle that is sure to resonate in the annals of the sport.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

