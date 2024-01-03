Murrieta’s 9U Blitzhawks Shine at Wescon Pop Warner Super Bowl

The 9U Blitzhawks, a Pop Warner football team from Murrieta, recently demonstrated a remarkable performance at the Wescon Pop Warner Super Bowl in Orlando, Florida. The team continued an undefeated streak throughout the season, boasting an impressive record of fourteen victories. The Blitzhawks advanced to the semifinals of the D1 National Championship bracket, where they faced a tight game against Richmond Heights from Ohio. Despite a nail-biting finale that resulted in a 6-0 loss, the Blitzhawks were celebrated for their exceptional season and the honor of becoming National Semi-finalists.

Blitzhawks’ Journey to the Semifinals

The Blitzhawks’ journey to the Wescon Pop Warner Super Bowl was nothing short of extraordinary. The team played tenaciously, winning their first-round game 38-7 against the SoCo Warriors from Colorado. However, they met their match in the semifinal game against Richmond Heights, resulting in a narrow defeat with a final score of 6-0. Despite the loss, the league and the community lauded the team for their remarkable undefeated season.

Murrieta Valley Pop Warner’s Cheer Teams Taste Success

Success wasn’t limited to the football field for Murrieta Valley Pop Warner. The cheer teams too showcased their talent and spirit at the JAMZ Holiday Showcase Cheerleading Competition in Anaheim. The Division 12 Lady Warhawks clinched not only the first place but also the coveted most spirited award, adding another feather to Murrieta Valley Pop Warner’s cap.

Community Celebrates Young Athletes’ Accomplishments

The Murrieta community took to social media to express their pride in the young athletes’ achievements. Both the football and cheer teams received overwhelming support and praise from the community, celebrating their accomplishments and sportsmanship. For those interested in following the games or learning more about the Pop Warner and Cheer programs, resources and information are readily available online.