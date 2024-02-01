Munster Council Confirms GAA Venue Agreements; Cork Stadium Renamed

In a significant development for Irish sports, the Munster Council has endorsed proposals to uphold existing home-away agreements between the GAA clubs of Cork, Limerick, and Tipperary. One of the major decisions was to establish FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles as the primary venue for games involving Clare or Waterford against Cork or Limerick, or when Clare and Waterford face each other. Should Clare or Waterford finish in the top two with Tipperary, the match will be held in Cork. A neutral final will be hosted at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, while Thurles and Limerick will serve as alternate venues for the 2025 decider. Unfortunately, Clare's proposal for a specific venue was not backed.

Renaming of Páirc Uí Chaoimh

In a historic move, the Cork County Board has unanimously agreed to rename Páirc Uí Chaoimh to 'SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh'. The decision takes effect immediately with the first rugby game under its new name being between Munster and the Canterbury Crusaders. The first GAA game at the rebranded stadium will be a hurling match between the senior teams of Cork and Kilkenny.

The renaming is a result of a 10-year sponsorship deal between Cork GAA and SuperValu, aimed at ensuring the financial stability of the games while preserving the heritage and values of the GAA. The new sponsorship agreement further cements SuperValu's commitment to the GAA, having already sponsored the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, the Cork Senior Ladies Football Team, and clubs across the country.

Other Sports News

Meanwhile, Conn Kilpatrick's red card from a recent Division 1 match has been confirmed, and he will miss the upcoming game against Derry. In another development, Westmeath delegates have given the green light for the purchase of land in Mullingar to develop a centre of excellence, marking a further commitment to the development of GAA in the region.