Mumbai Sets Kerala a Challenging Target in Crucial Ranji Trophy Match

In a riveting encounter in the Ranji Trophy at St. Xavier's college ground, Mumbai's disciplined batting performance has set Kerala a daunting target of 327 runs. The pitch, bearing signs of favoring spinners, saw eight second-innings wickets fall to the spinning wizardry.

Mumbai's Strong Start

Mumbai resumed their innings with Jay Bista and Bhupen Lalwani, who continued their robust partnership to 149 runs before Bista fell for a well-crafted 73 to M.D. Nidheesh. Lalwani followed suit at 88, dismissed by Shreyas Gopal. Despite the losses, Mumbai managed to enter lunch at 197 for two.

Kerala's Spin Magic Post-Lunch

The momentum seemed to shift post-lunch as Kerala's spinners, primarily Jalaj Saxena, assumed charge. Mumbai's middle order wobbled under the onslaught, but a determined lower order stood its ground, helping the team reach a final second-innings total of 319 runs.

Kerala's Response

With a significant challenge of 327 runs ahead, Kerala's makeshift opening pair, Jalaj Saxena and Rohan Kunnummal, held their ground during the final session of play on Sunday. Both reached 12 not out, with Saxena celebrating a personal milestone of 100 wickets at the venue with a steady batting performance. Kerala concluded the day at 24 for no loss, setting the stage for a thrilling day of cricket on Monday.

Shreyas Gopal and Jalaj Saxena were the standout performers with the ball for Kerala, claiming four wickets each. The match, poised for an exciting conclusion, will test Kerala's batting prowess on a spinner-friendly pitch.