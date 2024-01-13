Multiple Victories for Teams in High School and College Sports Games

In a thrilling series of high school and college sports matches, numerous teams emerged triumphant. Notably, the Cabrillo College men’s basketball team, standing eighth in the state, outshone twelfth-ranked San Jose City with a victory of 73-67. The game’s stars were Clarence Martin and Solomon Tucker, contributing 18 and 17 points respectively. Despite their initial trailing at halftime, the Seahawks showed incredible resilience, boosting their score to 2-0 in the Coast Conference South Division. Darius Best from Cabrillo fouled out, yet the team remains undeterred, preparing for an upcoming challenging game against West Valley, the state’s top-ranked team.

High School and College Victories

In another face-off, Soquel emerged victorious against Harbor with a score of 50-40 in the Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League. Similarly, Monte Vista Christian outclassed North Salinas 60-45, with Bryce Brogan tying a school record for seven 3-pointers. Kirby secured a win against Anzar, and Pacific Grove outshined St. Francis. In women’s basketball, Soquel repeated their success against Harbor. The Kusumoto Klassic wrestling event saw two Harbor wrestlers securing positions in the top five.

Soccer and Volleyball Matches

The soccer field also witnessed a series of victories. Aptos, Harbor, and Santa Cruz registered wins in their games. Harbor initiated its SCCAL title defense with an impressive 5-0 victory. PCS and Carmel ended in a draw, as did St. Francis and Santa Catalina in women’s soccer. However, UC Santa Cruz’s volleyball team faced a setback, losing to Cal Lutheran in the season opener. The local sports community continues to be encouraged to report scores and highlights, fostering a vibrant reporting environment.

Emerging Victorious

In an equally competitive match, the Davis Darts secured a 66-54 win against Fremont Silverwolves. Adding to the list of victories, the Layton Lancers overcame Syracuse Titans with a 79-56 score. Weber Warriors narrowly scraped by Farmington Phoenix with a 75-74 victory in a nail-biting overtime. The Corner Canyon Chargers claimed a 53-41 victory against the Riverton Silverwolves, while Herriman Mustangs won against the Mountain Ridge Sentinels with a 57-51 final score. The Bingham Miners extended their winning streak, securing an 82-57 victory over the Copper Hills Grizzlies. The Lehi Pioneers led the way to a 71-61 victory over the American Fork Cavemen. The Lone Peak Knights managed to pull away with a victory against the Pleasant Grove Vikings, finishing with a final score of 60-50. The Skyridge Falcons narrowly edged out the Westlake Thunder in a close encounter winning 52-50. The West Jordan Jaguars emerged victorious with a commanding win of 65-28 over the Granger Lancers. Lastly, the Juan Diego Soaring Eagle clinched the win with a final score of 58-53 against the Cyprus Pirates.